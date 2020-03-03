A Millersville swim club founder avoided a criminal conviction Tuesday, March, 3, by repaying more than $37,000 he was accused of stealing from the club and using it for himself and costs when he coached Millersville University’s women’s swim team.

Doing so enabled Kyle David Almoney to enter Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, a probationary program for first-time offenders that allows participants to expunge their record if they successfully complete the program.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro made it clear that the only reason he was allowing Almoney into ARD was because he had "thrown money" at the problem.

"You can thank the commonwealth. I think this is inappropriate for someone who commits this type of crime. This is a betrayal of trust," Totaro told Almoney, 39, of Millersville.

The thefts happened between 2015 and 2017 when Almoney was in charge of accounts for the Marauder Aquatic Club, according to authorities.

Besides repaying $37,238.01 in restitution, Almoney will be on probation for two years, must perform 50 hours of community service and pay fines and costs, including $650 for ARD. He also cannot associate with the club, which has a different name. He had been charged with one count each of theft and forgery, both third-degree felonies each punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Almoney declined to address the court or comment after the hearing.

Michael Wilson, former president of the Marauder Aquatic Club, said he was pleased with the outcome.

"We feel good that it’s been acknowledged that there has been betrayal and trust broken," he said. The club is now known as the Marauder Swim Club. The money accounted for about 15-20% of the swim club's budget.￼

According to prosecutors, Almoney spent club funds on a trip to Hawaii with his wife, rental vehicles, outings to bars and Amazon purchases. Money was also used for another swimming group he founded and for costs associated when he was head coach of Millersville University’s women’s swim team.

University spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said the school is working with the NCAA to resolve possible rule violations.

Almoney resigned from Millersville in September 2018 after 12 years to coach at Saint Francis University; he resigned there after his arrest last February.

