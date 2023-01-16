Ruby Mundok will be celebrating more than Josh Shapiro’s ascension to the governor’s office Tuesday at his inauguration party in Lititz.

The Millersville University senior and Hempfield High School graduate will also be marking the culmination of six of the most consequential months of her life, which she began in July as an earnest college student volunteering for the Shapiro campaign and will complete tonight at Rock Lititz as an inauguration committee member with a newfound taste for winning elections.

In November, the Shapiro transition team asked Mundok, in conjunction with a couple dozen business, health care and labor union leaders from across the state, to raise money and organize events for the governor-elect’s inauguration.

“I feel like I’ve grown so much myself,” Mundok said. “I’ve never really taken on a leadership role in this way before – to be able to start the (Millersville student chapter) and have the position grow to eventually being on this committee, has just been so fulfilling. It’s very unexpected, but I'm loving it.”

Mundok founded Millersville Students for Shapiro, which she said was among the first college campus organizations formed to support Shapiro’s 2022 gubernatorial campaign, second only to the University of Pittsburgh chapter, which was started by Shapiro’s daughter, Sophia.

In July, Mundok said, “I started getting my internal organization going, making our social media accounts, and I started to reach out to students who I thought would want to be involved. When August hit and our school year started, we had our first in-person event and kind of got the ball rolling.”

The ball kept on rolling. As the election season progressed, Mundok found herself working with Shapiro campus groups all over the state and helped deliver Gen Z voters to the polls. She was involved with a successful TikTok account for Shapiro’s campaign, and other voter outreach including door-knocking and phone banking.

Her work was part of a banner year for young voters. A study from Tufts University released after the November election found that national turnout among voters 29 and younger hit 27%, the second-highest rate in three decades. They also voted for Democrats by a 2-to-1 margin, according to the same study.

“I think with a lot of the big events that have happened in the past few years, we’re just fed up, we just want to make a change, honestly,” Mundok said. “There’s a breaking point, and I think a lot of us have passed that breaking point. We’re ready to just take some real action and get stuff done. We’re tired of seeing a lot of old people in office and not having our voices heard.”

As for Mundok’s next move, the media arts production major (with a minor in government and political affairs) said she’s shed her dreams of becoming a TV news anchor.

“Now, I’m like, I love working on campaigns, I love the rush, the competitiveness and how fast-paced it is, so now my ideas are slowly taking a turn into something else,” Mundok said.

That includes gunning for an internship in the Shapiro administration after she graduates.

“At the end of the day, we’re the future of Pennsylvania, so it’s good to have us getting involved and having a say and having a seat at the table now, rather than waiting, before it’s too late.”