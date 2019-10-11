Millersville University had a slight uptick in enrollment for the second consecutive year, bucking a downward trend set by many of its sister schools across the state.

The latest census conducted every fall semester at the 14 universities that make up the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education shows Millersville’s enrollment is up to 7,817 this fall — an increase of 0.5%, or 36 students, from fall 2018.

West Chester, the largest state-owned university, and Cheyney and Mansfield, two institutions that have struggled mightily with enrollment in recent years, were the other state-owned schools to increase enrollment this year.

Enrollment systemwide is down 2.6%, from 98,363 to 95,802, extending a decade-long enrollment slide that officials say is because of a declining pool of high school graduates and fewer births statewide.

Enrollment across the state system peaked at 119,513 in 2010 and has declined steadily ever since, prompting officials, including new Chancellor Dan Greenstein, to go all-in on a system redesign now two years in.

“I’m quite optimistic with the efforts that the chancellor is leading in regards to the system redesign,” Millersville President Daniel Wubah said.

Millersville remaining steady

Much of the focus at Millersville — and across the system — has been on improving retention rates and building the school’s brand by introducing programs aligned with local workforce demands.

Millersville, Wubah said, is in the process of adding eight new degree programs in addition to creating its first college of business.

The university’s first- to second-year retention rate, Wubah added, is up to 77.5% from 74% last year, thanks in part to a renewed emphasis on advising and catching students who are falling behind, Wubah said.

Millersville, however, isn’t immune to the issues plaguing the state system.

Challenges ahead

The number of high school graduates in the state, for example, has declined nearly 4%, from 130,647, to 125,746, from the 2008-09 school year to 2017-18, the most recent year from which data is available from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Birth rates have also decreased, according to the latest state Department of Health data. From 2008 to 2017, births have gone down about 7%, from 148,394 in 2008 to 137,771 in 2017.

“These numbers are why the time is now to reimagine what public education in Pennsylvania is going to be moving forward,” state system spokesman Dave Pidgeon said.

That means boosting recruitment, improving retention, preserving the brand of each state-owned university and establishing a greater sense of collaboration between schools, Pidgeon said.

The state’s plan remains to provide a high-quality education for an affordable price, Pidgeon said.

One potentially good sign: the state system board of governors voted to freeze tuition for just the second time in more than 20 years in July.

