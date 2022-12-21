Chamberlain Lane and Bunker Hill Road are short streets most people have probably never heard of. Tucked away in Millersville Borough, the cul-de-sacs are less than a quarter-mile long with only a handful of houses lining them.
For 17 years, the two streets in the Lafayette Place development have been slowly degrading.
Robert Murphey has lived on Chamberlain Lane for five of those years, and said the condition of the streets has been mostly a minor inconvenience. They are rough and worn out, still bearing the original asphalt from 2005 when Lafayette Place was built, but they are usable. Neither street has been formally accepted into the network of roads the borough paves and maintains, but there are regular trash and police patrol services.
Snowplowing is a little more of a hit or miss, Murphey said, as residents can sometimes get lucky if the borough happens to pass through with a plow. For the most part, he said, the streets have been livable.
Road conditions have become more of a nuisance in the Lafayette Place neighborhood over the past several years after developer Grande Construction finally brought the sidewalks and storm drainage up to code. While those improvements should have been a positive, the streets were never brought up to the same standard, so manholes and storm drains stick up from the roads, making driving more dangerous.
The driving hazards prompted Murphey to band together with his neighbors to demand the borough do something to improve Chamberlain Lane and Bunker Hill Road.
After a series of emails and public comment sessions, the borough and Grande Construction gave residents a promise: The streets will be paved by spring.
Murphey is taking their word with a grain of salt. He said he’s been impressed with recent strides to make progress from both the borough and the developer, but after 17 years, it’s hard to get his hopes up.
“The longer they put off taking care of this, the longer the degradation of the current asphalt,” Murphey said.
Checking the list
The ball has sat in Grande Construction’s court for years, and residents have waited for something to happen. Last year, the borough nudged the company to fix the sidewalks, which took months, but that has been the extent of the borough’s recent involvement.
Residents decided enough was enough and took the issue to the borough council in October.
“We’ve been waiting for years and have received zero commitment from Grande,” resident Ryan Heffernan said at the Oct. 25 meeting.
When: Millersville Borough council meeting, Oct. 25.
Millersville Borough Council member Linda Billele said the borough heard from residents a few times before but little happened before the council agreed to do something that day. They agreed to move the Lafayette Place issues to the public works commission, which Billele had been appointed to.
Billele said she’s worked with Borough Manager Greg Sahd to make a real push to resolve the neighborhood’s problems. They found a number of formalities that need to be addressed before the borough can officially assume the maintenance of Chamberlain Lane and Bunker Hill Road.
The borough and Grande Construction met with residents in early November to lay out a roadmap for the next few months. Borough solicitor Josele Cleary gave Grande a list of things that need to happen before Millersville takes ownership of the roads.
The streets have to be in good condition and connected to a public road to get the OK from the borough, Billele said.
Grande Construction will be responsible for getting both streets in good shape and bringing Lynne Lane – the private road Lafayette Place connects to – up to compliance so it can be accepted as a public road as well.
Murphey said the November meeting energized the neighborhood. Residents were relieved to know change is on the way, even if they would have to wait until spring, when it’s warm enough to lay asphalt.
New street signs are another sign of hope for the neighborhood, Murphey said. Signs had gone missing after Grande’s original street compliance work, and the meeting prompted the company to put them back.
The end in sight
So far, officials are sticking to their word: Lafayette Place will be paved by the spring.
Murphey said the borough has been “aggressive” in its latest efforts, and he feels more confident than ever. Borough officials are clearly committed to finding a solution, he said, and he wonders why it has taken so long to get to this point.
Sahd, who assumed the manager’s post in July, declined to comment further, but said he feels good about the progress that’s been made.
“I feel confident it will be resolved sooner rather than later,” Sahd said.
Mario Cepeda, Grande Construction’s lead developer for Lafayette Place, said the company is working with the borough to finish the work, but declined to comment further.
Billele said she doesn’t know why it has taken so long for work to move forward. She does not know why Grande lingered for 17 years or whether the borough previously pursued action. Instead, she’s looking to the future.
She tries to keep the neighborhood’s morale high with monthly email updates on the progress, which Billele said is something residents have never had before. There’s nothing set in stone, and there’s no word on how the paving will be paid for, but Billele is hopeful spring paving will happen.
“I can’t be pointing fingers, because I don’t know. I guess what happened in the past is in the past, because it’s getting done now,” Billele said. “Things are going as well as they can be.”
Notice problems?
Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.
Lancaster Watchdog: Reader questions answered [full coverage]
There’s probably something in your community that’s been on your mind but you just can’t find the answers — maybe it’s potholes in the roads or damaged traffic signs. That’s what the Lancaster Watchdog is here for.
We're expanding Watchdog in an effort to serve readers by answering their questions – and advocating for them if needed – about problems with government services. Jade Campos, who joined the newsroom in June, will answer reader messages online throughout the week.
Have you noticed any problems in your community? Contact the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.
Here is a look back at the most recent Lancaster Watchdog stories:
There’s a stretch of road in Manheim Township that one reader sees as a “dangerous issue”: where Oregon Road and the west fork of Bushong Road…
Manheim Township Commissioner Donna DiMeo likes to say visitors need a trail of breadcrumbs to find their way through the township’s 31-year-o…
The Bridgeport-area intersection due east of Lancaster city just across the Conestoga River has long been a headache for motorists.
Paradise Township officials and residents are still struggling to reconcile the proud tradition of hyperlocal fire service with the challenge …
The Manheim Township municipal authority doesn’t want to pay back $4.4 million it owes homeowners and developers after years of overcharging f…
West Earl Township residents should go to their local post office to apply for a free post office box if they do not get home mail delivery, t…
Lancaster County's state park, libraries receive voter registration forms ahead of Monday deadline [Lancaster Watchdog]
Southern Lancaster County residents now have greater access to voter registration forms after materials were delivered Friday to Susquehannock…
State provides little guidance to mandated voter registration centers in Lancaster County [Lancaster Watchdog]
On Sept. 7, two months ahead of the general election, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order intended to boost the state’s voter rolls.
Lititz resident James Morgan has spent months monitoring two snapped telephone poles on Farmersville Road in West Earl Township.
The plan gets conditional green light from Lancaster city planning commission.
West Hempfield residents left 'in the dark' after township fails to respond to zoning challenge [Lancaster Watchdog]
Pat Landis isn’t giving up without a fight.
City resident Patti Grabowski tries to avoid Lemon Street when she can, because it’s like “driving on a washboard” thanks to UGI Utilities’ co…
Reader Douglas Zecher considers a pair of buildings at the intersection of Manheim Pike and Plaza Boulevard to be a “true eyesore.” One is an …
West Earl Township residents are sharing their experiences with mail delivery in response to our Wednesday Watchdog story, and most say the fe…
Some West Earl Township residents are paying for P.O. boxes that should be free [Lancaster Watchdog]
It took Phil Boyer about two weeks to realize he needed to sign up for a post office box after moving into his West Earl Township home 12 years ago.
Several readers responded to our Wednesday item on the diverging diamond on Route 222/322 in Ephrata Township, taking issue with complaints vo…
Cindy Santiago drives on Naomi Avenue in East Hempfield Township often, and every once in a while runs into the same problem: bushes blocking …
A reader wrote to the Lancaster Watchdog with concerns about Ephrata Township’s diverging diamond Route 222/322 interchange, calling it a “tra…
Mimi Shapiro waved goodbye to her friends outside of Sprout Rice and Noodles before making her way downtown in January. She was walking onto P…
There’s probably something in your community that’s been on your mind but you just can’t find the answers — maybe it’s potholes in the roads o…
County commissioner attended conference hosted by election denier in weeks before drop box vote [Watchdog]
Two weeks before beginning the process to remove Lancaster County’s single mail-in ballot drop box, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino attended an el…
FBI implements new crime reporting system; Pennsylvania departments slow to adopt as state hasn't shifted yet [Lancaster Watchdog]
At first blush, a report earlier this summer from The Marshall Project about the FBI’s new crime reporting system was damning.
Anyone who paid Manheim Township a hefty fee to connect a property to Manheim Township’s municipal water system since August 2012 could have a…
'Could just pull you right under': Conestoga River enthusiast worries about large, dangerous debris piles [Lancaster Watchdog]
A massive heap of tangled debris stacked nearly as tall as a single-story building sits smack in the middle of the Conestoga River just south …
More than a year later, blight notice issued for condemned Lancaster city building; 'Neglect is a horrible thing' [Lancaster Watchdog]
Just under a year after the June 2021 condemnation of a city property that forced the closure of a restaurant and a store while displacing ten…
Developer says a new tenant is in the works.
Unannounced policy on use of Lancaster city parks catches event organizers off guard [Lancaster Watchdog]
Derek Smith was surprised when he learned in February that his organization’s annual African American Cultural Fair couldn’t take place this y…
Lancaster city is exploring installing automatic red light cameras at major intersections in a continuing effort to improve traffic safety.
'Prepared for the future': Penn Manor to finish high school construction by start of school year [Lancaster Watchdog]
When Penn Manor School District started brainstorming ideas for the renovation of its high school in 2014, Superintendent Phil Gale was a prin…
Several people who signed petitions seeking a hand recount of races in the Republican primary, claiming “fraud or error,” did not vote in thos…
Amy Singer takes regular walks down her street, greeting her neighbors and making friendly conversation with local businesspeople along the wa…
At least 10 Lancaster County elected-office holders are signed up as users of different end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, LNP | LancasterOn…
'It would be wildflowers': Couple questions HOA's rules governing lawncare, solar energy [Lancaster Watchdog]
Crouched in a grassy area outside her backyard fence, Hilari Hinnant proudly pointed out each individual plant in her two small gardens: black…
'Double wood' adds clutter on Lancaster city sidewalks as old utility pole linger [Lancaster Watchdog]
Suzy Hoover has been seeing double lately during walks around her east Lancaster city neighborhood.
Since January, the owner of the beleaguered Shops at Rockvale has spent more than $200 million buying more shopping centers in Pennsylvania, N…
In a little less than a year, you’ll need a Real ID driver’s license or U.S. Passport to board a domestic flight, but Pennsylvanians who want …
The Watchdog revisits Fulton Street issue and checks in on plans for former Huber's market [Lancaster Watchdog]
This week, the Watchdog is checking up on recent items.
It will be two years in July since the Lancaster County Planning Commission endorsed Larry Silverstein’s preliminary plan to redevelop the lon…
Eric Janes did his research before purchasing his Lancaster city home online last June. Living overseas, he couldn’t visit the property in per…
The Watchdog, dear reader, would like you to know he is not an old dog who shakes his paw and barks, “Get off my lawn!,” at the puppies making…
Lancaster could see its first-ever 'air rights' housing development above North Queen Street garage [Lancaster Watchdog]
A 10-year-old downtown Lancaster garage could draw a new type of development most likely never seen before in the county – out of thin air.
Anglers, boaters warned against spreading harmful species with springtime fishing underway [Lancaster Watchdog]
When traveling to Montana, John Wallace, a local expert in stream ecosystems, always leaves his boots behind.
Brothers battle in court over stalled Lancaster city development; New buyer sought [Lancaster Watchdog]
Five years ago brothers Patrick and Peter Egan announced an $18 million plan to create 76 apartments, offices and a new restaurant at a major …