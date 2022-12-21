Chamberlain Lane and Bunker Hill Road are short streets most people have probably never heard of. Tucked away in Millersville Borough, the cul-de-sacs are less than a quarter-mile long with only a handful of houses lining them.

For 17 years, the two streets in the Lafayette Place development have been slowly degrading.

Robert Murphey has lived on Chamberlain Lane for five of those years, and said the condition of the streets has been mostly a minor inconvenience. They are rough and worn out, still bearing the original asphalt from 2005 when Lafayette Place was built, but they are usable. Neither street has been formally accepted into the network of roads the borough paves and maintains, but there are regular trash and police patrol services.

Snowplowing is a little more of a hit or miss, Murphey said, as residents can sometimes get lucky if the borough happens to pass through with a plow. For the most part, he said, the streets have been livable.

Road conditions have become more of a nuisance in the Lafayette Place neighborhood over the past several years after developer Grande Construction finally brought the sidewalks and storm drainage up to code. While those improvements should have been a positive, the streets were never brought up to the same standard, so manholes and storm drains stick up from the roads, making driving more dangerous.

The driving hazards prompted Murphey to band together with his neighbors to demand the borough do something to improve Chamberlain Lane and Bunker Hill Road.

After a series of emails and public comment sessions, the borough and Grande Construction gave residents a promise: The streets will be paved by spring.

Murphey is taking their word with a grain of salt. He said he’s been impressed with recent strides to make progress from both the borough and the developer, but after 17 years, it’s hard to get his hopes up.

“The longer they put off taking care of this, the longer the degradation of the current asphalt,” Murphey said.

Checking the list

The ball has sat in Grande Construction’s court for years, and residents have waited for something to happen. Last year, the borough nudged the company to fix the sidewalks, which took months, but that has been the extent of the borough’s recent involvement.

Residents decided enough was enough and took the issue to the borough council in October.

“We’ve been waiting for years and have received zero commitment from Grande,” resident Ryan Heffernan said at the Oct. 25 meeting.

Millersville Borough Council member Linda Billele said the borough heard from residents a few times before but little happened before the council agreed to do something that day. They agreed to move the Lafayette Place issues to the public works commission, which Billele had been appointed to.

Billele said she’s worked with Borough Manager Greg Sahd to make a real push to resolve the neighborhood’s problems. They found a number of formalities that need to be addressed before the borough can officially assume the maintenance of Chamberlain Lane and Bunker Hill Road.

The borough and Grande Construction met with residents in early November to lay out a roadmap for the next few months. Borough solicitor Josele Cleary gave Grande a list of things that need to happen before Millersville takes ownership of the roads.

The streets have to be in good condition and connected to a public road to get the OK from the borough, Billele said.

Grande Construction will be responsible for getting both streets in good shape and bringing Lynne Lane – the private road Lafayette Place connects to – up to compliance so it can be accepted as a public road as well.

Murphey said the November meeting energized the neighborhood. Residents were relieved to know change is on the way, even if they would have to wait until spring, when it’s warm enough to lay asphalt.

New street signs are another sign of hope for the neighborhood, Murphey said. Signs had gone missing after Grande’s original street compliance work, and the meeting prompted the company to put them back.

The end in sight

So far, officials are sticking to their word: Lafayette Place will be paved by the spring.

Murphey said the borough has been “aggressive” in its latest efforts, and he feels more confident than ever. Borough officials are clearly committed to finding a solution, he said, and he wonders why it has taken so long to get to this point.

Sahd, who assumed the manager’s post in July, declined to comment further, but said he feels good about the progress that’s been made.

“I feel confident it will be resolved sooner rather than later,” Sahd said.

Mario Cepeda, Grande Construction’s lead developer for Lafayette Place, said the company is working with the borough to finish the work, but declined to comment further.

Billele said she doesn’t know why it has taken so long for work to move forward. She does not know why Grande lingered for 17 years or whether the borough previously pursued action. Instead, she’s looking to the future.

She tries to keep the neighborhood’s morale high with monthly email updates on the progress, which Billele said is something residents have never had before. There’s nothing set in stone, and there’s no word on how the paving will be paid for, but Billele is hopeful spring paving will happen.

“I can’t be pointing fingers, because I don’t know. I guess what happened in the past is in the past, because it’s getting done now,” Billele said. “Things are going as well as they can be.”

