Plans for a bridge replacement repair project scheduled to take place next year on Route 741 (Millersville Road) are now available online, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The preservation project on the bridge over the Conestoga River in Lancaster and Pequea townships is expected to require an eight-week detour.

The planned work includes resurfacing the bridge deck, repainting beams, and replacing the bridge’s expansion joints and bearings.

The time of the detour has not been finalized, but PennDOT said it will use Route 324, Hershey Avenue, and Route 999 (Manor Street).

The Conestoga River water trail will remain open throughout the project, but some channels beneath the bridge will be closed. Boaters will be directed through channels where work is not occurring.

The steel beam bridge was built in 1957 and is used by 14,688 vehicles each day. It received a fair rating during its most recent inspection.

The plans and comment forms are available through May 17 at bit.ly/3LcDKAJ.

