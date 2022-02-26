Victoria Khiterer spoke Friday about her childhood in Ukraine, recalling Kyiv, the “beautiful” city where she grew up, especially remembering its “gorgeous” parks.

Then, she described her sadness, felt this week while watching — from her current Lancaster County home — as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion, sending troops and firing explosives into Ukraine on multiple fronts. By Friday, fighting had reached Kyiv.

“The most difficult thing to see is basically all of the explosions in my native city, where I was born and grew up,” Khiterer said. “Five generations of my family lived in Kyiv. And when I see how Putin destroys the city … and also its people, it’s absolutely awful.”

The attacks have killed well over 100 Ukranians, civilians and military personnel, according to media reports, and likely, there have been many Russian casualties.

Tens of thousands of other people have fled the country, it's been reported. And still, other Ukrainians continued to fight off invaders.

As world news organizations published images and videos of crumbling war-torn buildings in Ukraine, Khiterer agreed to speak with LNP | LancasterOnline Friday, giving expert insight, especially when it comes to Putin’s claims that his invasion, at least in part, will help to rid Ukraine of Nazis.

“Everything that Putin says is pure lies,” Khiterer said, dispelling the notion that Nazi ideology is popular among Ukraine’s leadership.

In fact, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish, she said, explaining other high ranking officials are, too.

“Jews never before occupied such high positions in Ukraine,” she said, again dismissing Putin’s claims. “It’s an absolutely ridiculous accusation.”

Khiterer, also Jewish, moved to America in the late 1990s, eventually making her way to Lancaster County, where she is now an associate professor of history at Millersville University. Specifically, she is an expert in Ukraine, Eastern Europe and the Holocaust, she said.

First, with your personal connection to Ukraine, what was it like watching from afar as Russian forces moved in? Do you still have loved ones in Ukraine? If so, have you been able to speak with them since the invasion began? How are they doing?

VK: I keep connections with people there [Kyiv]. I talked to them on the phone. I asked them, first of all, if they stayed in the city, and they said, “Yes.” I asked about their safety, and one of my friends told me at least they have a garage in their apartment building that can be used as a bomb shelter. Another person doesn’t have anything. And of course, I worry about them. … Even talking to them on the phone, I have heard explosions going on in the city, and it was just horrible because Kyiv is a beautiful city.

Can you provide our readers with a bit of context about what circumstances led to the invasion — historical or current? Putin has said his forces were sent in to protect those with pro-Russian ideologies living in Ukraine, where he claims they have been unduly persecuted. Is there any truth to that?

VK: None of them want Putin as a ‘protector.’ Their interest is to live peacefully, not bombs and rockets everywhere. It’s not in the interest of the Russian population. … I was in Kyiv last October. People speak in Ukrainian. People speak in Russian. Nobody can’t speak in the language that they want. … I went to a Russian play. I saw Russian newspapers, Russian books in bookstores.

And what do you think Putin means when he says Russia will help to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine?

VK: I think it’s propaganda because he sacrifices many Russian young lives. … To send them to fight against another country, he needs justification. He says they are Nazis; they are a Nazi government. … Russian people still have a historical memory about World War II, about fighting with Nazi Germany, so basically if he appeals to the past, they’ll feel like they are heroes, that they come to liberate the Ukranians from Nazis. But the Truth is there are no Nazis.

Are there any Nazis, or officials with similar ideologies, within Ukrainian leadership?

VK: Not in leadership. But there are people — you can claim there are Nazis in America or Nazi’s anywhere, you know, because there is a small group of people, probably a few hundred people who might share this ideology.

Do Putin’s false claims give any insight into his larger motives? Are there any clues to what might come next? If so, can you elaborate?

VK: I can say that the world really needs to stop Putin right now because the next victims will be the Baltic states. He will find Nazis in the Batic states. And then he will find some Nazis in Poland. And then in other European countries. … Putin will not stop at only Ukraine.

Khiterer said she believes Putin’s motives are based in ideology, a want to remove western-leaning governments from Eastern Europe, especially parts of the former Soviet Union, where he fears they’ll be influenced by NATO and the United States, possibly reducing Russian influence and power.

At this point, what do you believe would be the ideal outcome of this conflict?

VK: I hope Ukraine can stand against Putin, against Russian troops and can stand for its real independence. But we’ll see what happens. I cannot predict the future. I just hope for the best. … They continue to fight and I can say that I wish to see the rest of the western world support Ukraine because Ukraine is a western country. … Under rocket attacks, people cannot sleep at night. They sleep in subway stations because, every night, Russia shoots rockets on the largest Ukrainian cities.

Is there anything else that you think our readers in central Pennsylvania should know about this war — anything important that hasn’t been widely covered or discussed?

VK: I would like to pass the message of my friends in Ukraine, and they ask that America and western countries provide more military support to Ukraine, provide more weapons, provide also humanitarian aid. Because the Ukrainian people are fighting, and they fight not only for their independence but they fight against a horrible totalitarian regime.