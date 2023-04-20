Millersville University paid $1.5 million to settle a wrongful death suit filed by the family of a freshman who was killed in her dorm room eight years ago by her boyfriend.

Millersville also agreed to implement or continue efforts to “educate students on recognizing and addressing sexual misconduct.”

Karlie Hall, 18, was strangled and beaten to death in her Bard Hall dorm room on Feb. 8, 2015.

Gregorio Orrostieta, 27, is serving 20-40 years in prison — the maximum possible sentence — for third-degree murder. A jury convicted him in May 2016. Hall and Orrostieta were from Chester County and had dated since high school.

In their January 2017 lawsuit, John and Jeannette Hall claimed Millersville could have prevented their daughter’s death if officials acted after previous incidents of violence by Orrostieta.

The last docket entry in the case was in late February and indicated a federal judge would oversee the case for 45 days so the parties could continue to finalize the settlements. When that time elapsed, LNP | LancasterOnline filed a Right-to-Know Law request with Millersville. The university provided the settlement Monday; it was signed in November.

Millersville is not admitting liability and the parties agreed to settle “for the sole purpose of avoiding the expenses of further litigation,” the settlement said.

The Halls’ suit said Millersville’s policy requiring Hall to live on campus created a special environment in which the school “undertook a legal and constitutional responsibility” to protect student-residents “from dangers that were known or should have been known.”

The suit outlined instances where school officials were made aware of Orrostieta’s behavior, including one in which university police escorted Orrostieta, who was not a Millersville student, away from her dorm after a fight four months before her murder.

An attorney for the Halls declined to comment on the settlement.

Janet Kacskos, Millersville’s director of communication, said in an email Thursday: “Educating students about sexual misconduct and sexual assault is weaved into departments across Millersville’s campus, from our Center for Health Education and Promotion to our police department, Greek life, athletics and Title IX coordinator. Millersville University has had educational programming for more than 10 years.”

Among the school’s ongoing efforts, Kacskos said, is the “Red Flag” program during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April. The program provides information on healthy and unhealthy relationships, indicators of dating abuse and provides students with resources on and off campus.

Another program is “Green Dot” training — bystander intervention strategies to reduce and prevent sexual violence, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.

Suit background

A federal judge had dismissed the Halls’ suit after Millersville argued it did not have notice that it could be liable under federal law for actions carried out by a non-student.

But in January 2022 the Third Circuit Court of Appeals cited the university’s failure to respond to reports of Orrostieta’s behavior. “Certainly, Millersville’s inaction in response to these reports raises a genuine issue of fact best left for a jury,” the appellate court wrote in reinstating the Halls’ suit.

The Halls also sued Acacia fraternity and members of providing Orrostieta and Hall with alcohol at a party the night of the murder. The claims against the fraternity have been resolved, but details were confidential.