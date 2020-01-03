A Millersville man has been charged with stalking a Manor Township couple and causing thousands of dollars in damage to their vehicles.

Joseph Brubaker, 37, would wait until the husband left work, ring the doorbell and peer through the windows of the couple’s home, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday by Manor Township police. He would also follow the couple in public, police said.

Brubaker, who was one of the wife’s former counseling patients, punctured the fuel line on several occasions and once slashed the tires of the husband’s vehicle, causing nearly $4,500 worth of damage from December 2017 to June 2019, according to police.

Brubaker was charged with two counts of stalking and four counts each of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.

Court records show he was unable to post $25,000 bail and was being held at Lancaster County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 27 with Judge Joshua Keller.