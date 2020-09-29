A Millersville man will spend between almost 3 to 10 years for spray-painting threats on several Millersville University buildings as a form of retaliation against a woman who testified against him in another criminal case.

Robert Dale Williams, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to felony retaliation against a witness, as well as misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, institutional vandalism and theft by unlawful taking, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro accepted the plea terms and sentenced Williams to 33 months to 10 years in prison.

The case came to a close exactly six months after Millersville police determined Williams was targeting a person affiliated with the university and spray-painted the victim’s name and “DIE RAT DIE,” among other messaging on buildings in March, according to the district attorney’s office.

Williams had been released from prison about two weeks before the crimes, according to First Deputy District Attorney Travis S. Anderson.

Williams later admitted to investigators to being involved and having a grudge against the victim for her testimony that resulted in Williams’ aggravated assault conviction in 2010.