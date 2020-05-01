A Millersville man was cited with multiple summary offenses after his dog attacked another man, "unprovoked," sending the man to the hospital on April 25, according to Manor Township police.

Brandon S. Stover, 37, was cited for harboring a dangerous dog, not having a valid dog license and not having his dog vaccinated for rabies, according to court documents.

Police said that Stover's dog, a pit bull, was on a tether in Stover's yard but the tether "failed" and the dog bit a neighbor who was in his own yard.

The man who was bit had to be treated at Lancaster General Hospital for a severe wound on his arm and other, less-serious wounds, police said.

Stover is required to quarantine his dog for 10 days, according to police.

