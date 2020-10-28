Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the man shot and killed.

A Millersville man is dead and a woman is injured after both were shot late Tuesday night in Lancaster city.

The shooting happened at 11:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Manor Street, according to Lancaster city police. The location of the shooting is near the Cabbage Hill neighborhood in the southwestern part of the city, just a few blocks from Penn Square.

The man, identified by police as 36-year-old Terrell Woodrow Coley, was not breathing when officers arrived and was shot in the chest, police said. The woman was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to Lancaster General Hospital where the man was pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman is 24, according to police and is a Lancaster resident.

No arrests have been made as 7 a.m. Wednesday and police said investigators are reviewing video footage.

Police said it does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The shooter was described as a male wearing a baseball-style hat, blue jeans, a white shirt and a dark colored jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-3221913. All callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be submitted via CrimeWatch or by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411.

This is a developing story and will be updated.