Lancaster police on Monday charged a Millersville man with stealing a Pride flag from a city couple’s home last month.

Police charged Shawn Gollatz, 40, with one count of theft, a third-degree misdemeanor.

Gollatz was captured on a home surveillance camera taking the flag from a holder on the Sixth Street porch of Charlie Ballard and Rob Gay on May 7 and walking away.

Ballard then called police on Memorial Day to report they were being harassed by Gollatz after he walked by and referred to Ballard using their “dead name” — their birth name which they no longer use. Ballard is a trans person who uses the pronouns they/their. Neither Ballard or Gay knows Gollatz, Ballard said Tuesday.

Police stopped Gollatz and matched him to the man in the surveillance footage, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Gollatz responded to a reporter’s call and text seeking comment on Tuesday with a text saying, “You are fake news.”

Ballard said they were pleased that police made an arrest.

“I think it’s a shame there aren’t more protections for LGBTQIA+ people who are facing harassment and intimidation, but I am happy they are doing what they can,” Ballard said.

Pennsylvania’s hate crime law — called ethnic intimidation — does not address sexual orientation; federal hate crime laws deal with violence.

A man matching Gollatz's features was also recorded on a security camera writing “groomers” in chalk on the sidewalk outside a gay-owned downtown business. Based on a similarity in handwriting, the same man could be responsible for writing the word “groomer” outside the home of a lesbian couple who display a Pride flag.

Groomer is taken from “grooming,” behavior an adult engages in toward a child to gain their trust so the adult can sexually abuse the child. It has been adopted by opponents of equal rights for gay people; those opponents believe gay people want to “indoctrinate” children.

The homeowner whose house was chalked said she did not know Gollatz, but was glad to hear of the arrest. The store owner said he recognized the name as someone who used to work in downtown retail.

“I knew him briefly socially and am surprised by his actions. But nothing should surprise me in today’s society of divisiveness and hate,” the store owner said.