A Millersville Borough man has been charged after viewing, sharing and uploading child pornography to Rabbit, a file-sharing platform, according to court documents.

Parker Lindstrom, 39, of the 300 block of Valley Road, uploaded child pornography to Rabbit Oct. 30, 2018, an affidavit of probable cause said.

A month later, an analyst from Delaware County Crimes Against Children contacted the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force and alerted the task force of an IP address with the username "PetraThompson" in Lancaster County that was sharing child pornography, court documents said.

The IP address led police to Lindstrom's home, court documents said, and a search warrant was executed Sept. 4, 2019. An Apple Macbook Pro and a Nexstar external hard drive were seized, court documents said.

When searching the hard drive, an analyst found over 200 hits for keywords indicative of child pornography, court documents said.

Lindstrom agreed to speak with Millersville Borough police and initially denied using the username "PetraThompson," but admitted to using it 20-30 minutes later, court documents said. He also admitted to sharing pornographic images with others on Rabbit, the affidavit said.

Lindstrom was charged March 3 with dissemination of photographs or film of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility — both felonies — according to online court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 11.

