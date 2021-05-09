It might sound strange for two local colleges to pack seven commencement ceremonies into a three-day period in a typical year.
But during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is typical.
Millersville University and Lancaster Bible College held seven separate commencement ceremonies from Thursday through Saturday to honor recent undergraduate and graduate degree recipients. Ceremonies were broken up to allow more students and visitors to take part while following health and safety requirements.
At Millersville, more than 1,200 undergraduates who graduated in the spring and winter of 2020 were able to enjoy an in-person commencement after earlier ceremonies were wiped out due to stricter COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, a ceremony was held for students from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 receiving master's and doctoral degrees.
Vilas A. Prabhu, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Millersville University, gives the commencement address during a commencement ceremony inside Biemesderfer Stadium at the university Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Jeri Robinson, professor of art and design and faculty senate chairperson at Millersville University, extends the greeting during the commencement ceremony inside Biemesderfer Stadium at the university Thursday, May 6, 2021.
John Smith IV, President of the Student Government Association, gives a greeting from student government during the class of 2020 commencement ceremony in Biemesderfer Stadium at Millersville University Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Kara Keck, left, of Lancaster; and Brooke Unger, of Manheim Township, smile for a picture outside Biemesderfer Stadium at the Millersville University before the commencement ceremony Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Richard L Frerichs, vice chairman, Council of Trustees at Millersville University presents items to Ismail Smith-Wade-El, center and Ayondele Smith-Jackson, sons of Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El during the commencement ceremony Thursday, May 6, 2021. Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El received and honorary degree posthumously Thursday.
Millersville University kicks off 3 days of commencement ceremonies at Biemesderfer Stadium [photos]
Millersville University held the first of four commencement ceremonies recognizing members of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 on Thursday, May 6, at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville. The university said 350 students planned to attend Thursday's undergraduate ceremony that recognized members of the May 2020 and December 2020 graduating classes.
Three more ceremonies are planned at the stadium, with the first scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. Friday, May 7. The graduate ceremony will recognize students from the spring 2020 and spring 2021 classes; 180 students are expected to attend.
The final two ceremonies on Saturday, May 8, will recognize undergraduate students from the May 2021 class, with 250 pupils planning to attend the first ceremony at 10 a.m. and 360 scheduled to participate at 3 p.m.
Vilas A. Prabhu, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Millersville University, gives the commencement address during a commencement ceremony inside Biemesderfer Stadium at the university Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Jeri Robinson, professor of art and design and faculty senate chairperson at Millersville University, extends the greeting during the commencement ceremony inside Biemesderfer Stadium at the university Thursday, May 6, 2021.
John Smith IV, President of the Student Government Association, gives a greeting from student government during the class of 2020 commencement ceremony in Biemesderfer Stadium at Millersville University Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Brady Spangler, of York, fixes his cap outside Biemesderfer Stadium at Millersville University before the commencement ceremony Thursday, May 6, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Kara Keck, left, of Lancaster; and Brooke Unger, of Manheim Township, smile for a picture outside Biemesderfer Stadium at the Millersville University before the commencement ceremony Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Richard L Frerichs, vice chairman, Council of Trustees at Millersville University presents items to Ismail Smith-Wade-El, center and Ayondele Smith-Jackson, sons of Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El during the commencement ceremony Thursday, May 6, 2021. Dr. Rita Smith-Wade-El received and honorary degree posthumously Thursday.
Lancaster Bible College President Thomas L. Kiedis, left, presents a degree to Brion Edward Elliott Jr., of Woodbridge Virginia, during the first of 3 commencement ceremonies at LBC Friday, May 7, 2021.
Lancaster Bible College recognizes more than 300 graduates from its Lancaster campus, online [photos]
Lancaster Bible College held three commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7, to recognize 335 students graduating from its Lancaster campus and online. The students met the requirements for graduation in December 2020 and May 2021, according to the college. All ceremonies were held in the school's Good Shepherd Chapel. Graduates who were honored included undergraduate, graduate and adult education students.
Lancaster Bible College President Thomas L. Kiedis, left, presents a degree to Brion Edward Elliott Jr., of Woodbridge Virginia, during the first of 3 commencement ceremonies at LBC Friday, May 7, 2021.
Candidates for graduation sit socially distanced inside Good Shepherd Chapel at Lancaster Bible College during the first of 3 commencement ceremonies Friday, May 7, 2021.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Lancaster Bible hosted three ceremonies Friday. One ceremony was for undergraduate students who majored in the arts and sciences; bible and theology; communications and media arts; and music, worship and performing arts departments. Another was for undergraduate students who majored in the church and ministry leadership; counseling and social work; education; and health and physical education departments. Graduate students in the counseling and social work, and education departments also participated. The third was for adult education students as well as graduate school, seminary and doctoral students.
In total, 335 students graduated from Lancaster Bible.
All of the college’s ceremonies were held in-person at the Lancaster campus in Good Shepherd Chapel. They were also livestreamed. To watch any of the recordings, visit lbc.edu/live.