It might sound strange for two local colleges to pack seven commencement ceremonies into a three-day period in a typical year.

But during the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is typical.

Millersville University and Lancaster Bible College held seven separate commencement ceremonies from Thursday through Saturday to honor recent undergraduate and graduate degree recipients. Ceremonies were broken up to allow more students and visitors to take part while following health and safety requirements.

At Millersville, more than 1,200 undergraduates who graduated in the spring and winter of 2020 were able to enjoy an in-person commencement after earlier ceremonies were wiped out due to stricter COVID-19 protocols. On Friday, a ceremony was held for students from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 receiving master's and doctoral degrees.

There were two ceremonies Saturday for the undergraduate class of 2021, nearly 900 students strong.

Each ceremony was held in-person at Biemesderfer Stadium in Millersville as well as livestreamed. Replays can be found on the university's YouTube channel: youtube.com/user/MillersvilleU/videos.

Lancaster Bible hosted three ceremonies Friday. One ceremony was for undergraduate students who majored in the arts and sciences; bible and theology; communications and media arts; and music, worship and performing arts departments. Another was for undergraduate students who majored in the church and ministry leadership; counseling and social work; education; and health and physical education departments. Graduate students in the counseling and social work, and education departments also participated. The third was for adult education students as well as graduate school, seminary and doctoral students.

In total, 335 students graduated from Lancaster Bible.

All of the college’s ceremonies were held in-person at the Lancaster campus in Good Shepherd Chapel. They were also livestreamed. To watch any of the recordings, visit lbc.edu/live.