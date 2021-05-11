Millersville University on Monday released a statement explaining its decision to abruptly cut one of its commencement ceremonies short this weekend.

The decision, criticized by some on social media, came during a Saturday afternoon ceremony, one of two celebrating the Class of 2021 that day outside in Biemesderfer Stadium. About 40 minutes into the ceremony, university President Daniel Wubah announced it would end early due to severe weather. Graduates didn’t get a chance to hear their name called or walk across the commencement stage.

Wubah later issued a letter to graduates and posted a video to Millersville’s Instagram page clarifying that the threat of lightning caused university and emergency officials to cut the ceremony short. The university also added a video on its website with the names and photos of the students who graduated.

“I was saddened that I was not able to greet each of you as you walked across the stage,” Wubah said in the Instagram video. “It is my favorite part of the year, and I wished to celebrate with you.”

University spokeswoman Janet Kacskos clarified further on Monday.

During the ceremony, which was advertised as a rain or shine event except for the case of severe weather, administrators were alerted “that storm cells with lightning were in the area,” she said. “With students on metal chairs and their families in metal bleachers, it was important to move everyone out of the area immediately. We followed the stadium protocol which called for an evacuation before the storm cells hit.”

Kacskos said postponing the ceremony “didn’t make sense” because storms were in the forecast throughout the afternoon.

Moving the ceremony inside was not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions on gathering indoors.

Many social media users, including graduates and their family members, criticized Millersville for its decision on its Facebook page.

One user, who identified herself as a member of the 2021 graduating class, expressed disappointment in how the school handled the situation and called the president’s attempts to clarify afterward “a SLAP in the face.”

“A little video with our picture and name that is 2 seconds long sent out via email is not enough,” she said.

Another graduate said, “I’m so heartbroken that after all that we've faced and worked for, we didn't even get individually recognized for it. We deserve to walk.”

As of now, there are no plans to reschedule the ceremony.

To watch any of last week’s four commencement ceremonies at Millersville, visit youtube.com/user/MillersvilleU.