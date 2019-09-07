Millersville University’s entertainment technology program, an increasingly popular option for students interested in the behind-the-scenes action of live shows, is now its own major.

The program, created in 2015 as a concentration under the multidisciplinary studies major, has grown from three students at its inception to about 31, prompting university officials to create its newest bachelor’s degree.

It’s the first program of its kind in the region and among the 14 state universities.

“It feels fulfilling to finally get to a place where you can see this area of study flourishing,” said Adam Boyer, hired in 2017 as an assistant professor of entertainment technology.

Theater isn’t as narrow a study as some people think, said Boyer, who’s had decades of experience in the field. A performance requires far more than just acting — lighting, sound, costuming and stage design, for example, he said. And employers, such as local entertainment giant Rock Lititz, are starving for students with this skillset, Boyer said.

Entertainment technology graduates have gone on to work at Rock Lititz and other companies such as Disney, he said.

“The range of students is just fantastic,” Boyer said. “They’re really, really good at what they do.”

The degree’s class offerings include stagecraft, theatrical lighting and sound, stage design, theatre management, costume and clothes for stage and media, electronic systems and digital imaging.

Internships and independent studies are also available.

“One of the things about entertainment technology is that it’s a purely human endeavor,” Boyer said. “It’s using technology as a tool to engage in entertainment.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Michael Felder, a senior who will be one of the first to graduate with the new degree, said he’s been waiting a while for this moment.

“I’ve been keeping my ear to Adam’s door waiting for the major to finally become a major,” the 21-year-old said.

Felder said he has hands-on experience working with live shows such as Millersville’s performance of “Almost Main,” for which he was the master electrician in charge of lighting.

Watching the show come to life, he said, was incredibly satisfying.

“It’s pretty much a bunch of puzzle pieces that need to come together,” he said.