Those looking to enjoy fall temperatures and colors outdoors have four spots that are either newly opened to the public or have undergone significant changes since last autumn: Climbers Run Nature Center and the Clark Nature Preserve section of the Conestoga Trail in Lancaster County and the newly opened Mill Creek Falls Nature Preserve and Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve in York County.

The Mill Creek Falls Nature Preserve is the newest of the four trail sites -- the Lancaster Conservancy, which manages all four trails, announced its opening at an event Thursday morning.

Steve Mohr Jr., senior preserves manager at the Lancaster Conservancy, said hikers are already enjoying the Climbers Run Nature Center trail that runs across Mueller Bridge, noting that it is “pretty steadily busy” during the week and on weekends.

Here’s some information on the four new or newly renovated trail sites:

LANCASTER COUNTY:

Climbers Run Nature Center: The Lancaster Conservancy’s headquarters area added a 30-acre adjacent parcel in 2020 that includes Mueller Woods. An upland loop trail opened in 2022, with the finishing touches completed in early 2023. The trail crosses Climbers Run via the weathered steel Mueller Bridge and offers views up and down the stream corridor.

Visitors will find an easy to moderate hike on the just-under-2-mile loop trail that goes through mature forest, offers views over farmland, and features the background sounds from Climbers Run as it flows through the gorge area further upstream.

Driving directions and a trail map can be found at: https://www.lancasterconservancy.org/preserves/climbers-run. The parking lot is located at 226 Frogtown Road in Martic Township.

Clark Nature Preserve section of the Conestoga Trail: The Conestoga Trail is a 65-mile regional trail that runs from the northern point of Lancaster County to the southern tip of the county. Its most popular and picturesque section is when it crosses through Lancaster River Hills, Mohr said.

As the trail crosses through Lancaster Conservancy lands, it goes through the following nature preserves: Fox Hollow, Pequea, Clark, Tucquan, Pyfer, Kellys Run and Holtwood.

Improvements to the Clark Nature Preserve section of the Conestoga Trail started in summer 2022 and continued this summer. Mohr said more improvements are scheduled for upcoming years.

In the Clark Nature Preserve, some of the more challenging sections of the hiking trail have been rerouted to be on more sustainable ground (versus the previous highly erodible steep slopes), and the new trail offers views across Susquehanna River from unique rock outcroppings.

One well-known overlook on this section is the House Rock overlook, found by following the blue paint blazes of the Ralph Goodno trail about half a mile from the parking lot at 400 House Rock Road in Martic Township.

Mohr said Conestoga Trail hikers can also experience reforestation work and enhanced experiences along stream corridors in Tucquan Creek and Kellys Run. The ongoing improvements to those trail sections were done in tandem with the Lancaster Hiking Club and the Keystone Trails Association, he added.

YORK COUNTY:

Mill Creek Falls Nature Preserve: Airview, Lower Chanceford Township: The Lancaster Conservancy acquired this 97-acre property last year, paying around $1 million for the preserved land that included cabins and other structures the township required the conservancy to remove, said Avery Van Etten, conservancy spokesperson.

After the official opening announcement Thursday, the preserve offers two hiking experiences: a 0.7-mile upland loop trail that is relatively flat, follows universal accessibility guidelines and cuts through a mature hardwood forest area; and a 1-mile streamside trail that offers a moderately strenuous hike that features a stream with small waterfalls and babbling runs.

Parking can be found at 318 E Telegraph Road in Airville. Both driving directions and a trail map can be accessed at: https://www.lancasterconservancy.org/preserves/mill-creek-falls-nature-preserve.

Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve: Hellam Township: This 247-acre property was previously the Wizard Ranch Boy Scout camp. It opened to the public in May 2023, and it offers two loop trails, each about a mile.

The trails - one blazed in orange paint and another marked in white paint - both offer easy to moderate hikes. Visitors can walk through woodlands, cross shaded streamside areas and see views across the landscape from upland meadow areas.

Mohr said that ecological restoration is ongoing and that there will be significantly more trail access in this preserve in the coming years.

Parking can be found off the Accomac Road entrance (between Dark Hollow and Hauser School roads). A trail map and driving directions can be found at: https://www.lancasterconservancy.org/preserves/wizard-ranch.

