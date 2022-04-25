A mild start to the week should give way to slightly cooler temperatures and drier weather in Lancaster County, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Clouds this morning should taper off in time for a sunny afternoon with high temperatures in the upper-60s, close to seasonal norms, said meteorologist Craig Evanego. Those temperatures will drop into the low-50s at night, which should be mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow should see similar temperatures but with a 50% chance of showers that could last intermittently into the evening. Low temperatures tomorrow night will dip into the low-40s, Evanego said.

Wednesday and Thursday should see cooler but drier weather, with high temperatures in the mid-50s during the day and chilly evenings that could go into the low- to mid-30s. Both days are expected to be sunny, though Thursday night could see some clouds.

Friday will see a slight warm-up again, with temperatures returning to the mid-60s, where they will remain going into the weekend.