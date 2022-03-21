Lancaster County should see slightly cooler and more mild weather before a rainy period mid-week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Today should be breezy, with a high near 64 degrees and winds that could see gusts as strong as 25 mph, said meteorologist Michael Colbert. Tonight should be clear, with a low of around 42 degrees.

Tomorrow should be slightly cooler, with a high near 58 and somewhat calmer winds. Temperatures will drop to about 39 degrees overnight as the chance of rain increases.

Periods of rain could begin as early as tomorrow evening, but showers are not likely until around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Colbert said. As much as half an inch of rain could fall Wednesday, likely wrapping up sometime in the mid-morning or early afternoon Thursday.

Temperatures should then warm up through Thursday afternoon as the rain dries out, eventually reaching about 65 degrees, making it the warmest day of the week.

Friday will also have a chance of showers, but will otherwise be mostly sunny.

High temperatures throughout the week should hover around the high-50s or low-60s. Wednesday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures only reaching a high of about 54 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday should be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid- to high-50s, with slight chances of showers each day.