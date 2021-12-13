Lancaster County will see some mild, dry weather this week, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Temperatures should be mild throughout the week, reaching highs in the low-50s during the day, said meteorologist Greg DeVoir. Those temperatures will drop into the mid- to high-30s in the evenings.

Thursday, the warmest day of the week, will be the exception, reaching a high of about 61 degrees during the day before dropping to about 44 degrees at night.

Tonight will be the coldest evening of the week, dropping to about 31 degrees.

Most of the week should be relatively dry, with a 40% chance of some light to moderate rain Friday evening, DeVoir said.

Today will also see a southwest wind of about 3 to 8 mph that becomes calm in the evening. Tuesday will see a northwest wind of around 5 mph that will taper off into the afternoon.

Weekend temperatures should reach highs in the upper-40s or low-50s, DeVoir said. There will be a 30% chance of rain Saturday.