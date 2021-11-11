Two area nonprofits have agreed to partner on developing residential suites for women and children in the second phase of an affordable housing development at the former St. Joseph Hospital campus.

Nonprofit developer HDC MidAtlantic and Milagro House, both based in Lancaster, announced Wednesday a preliminary plan for Milagro House to own and manage a portion of a 50-unit income-restricted development on the corner of College and Marietta avenues.

The living suites would be reserved for women and children taking part in Milagro House’s programming, which provides support services for families that allow women to obtain more education and higher-paying work.

The two organizations have not yet determined Milagro House's share of the 50-unit development, according to a joint press release.

“Milagro House currently has the capacity to house nine women with their children at our building on West Chestnut Street,” said Christina Duncan, executive director at Milagro House, in a press release. “We are always at capacity. The collaborative partnership with HDC presents an exciting opportunity to be part of the creative reuse of this site and gives us the ability to expand the residential capacity of our program.”

The second phase of the development plan requires a renovation of the Delp Wing of the former hospital’s main campus.

It's part of a larger, sweeping $90 million redevelopment of the former St. Joseph campus, most recently operated by UPMC Pinnacle. The project includes market-rate housing, led by Baltimore-based Washington Place Equities and income-restricted units split between three phases.

HDC secured financing for its first phase in October, after the organization was awarded $1.25 million in competitive low-income housing tax credits from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The $15.4 million first phase at 231 College Ave. will include 64 units, all of them income-restricted. Twelve of them will be fully accessible for people with physical disabilities.

HDC MidAtlantic expects construction on the first phase to begin next year.

A third phase from HDC around the St. Joseph site would come from a 1-acre property on Marrietta Avenue purchased by Lancaster city, though that proposal is still in the early planning stages. HDC MidAtlantic officials have said that project would closely resemble the 50-unit second phase.