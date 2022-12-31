Mike Miller, an Ephrata Township resident who ran an unsuccessful 2022 primary race for a state Senate seat, is suing Lancaster County over restrictions the county is placing on how he can view mail-in ballots from the May primary.

Miller wants the county to make mail-in ballots and envelopes available for copying.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas cites an Oct. 5 letter from county Solicitor Jacquelyn Pfursich to Miller in which Pfursich lays out the conditions under which Miller can view the mail-in ballots. Those conditions allow for only visual inspection of the ballots. No photography or video is permitted.

Miller, who challenged state Sen. Ryan Aument in the Republican primary in the 36th Senate District, claims the conditions laid out by the county violate a state Office of Open Records order granting him access to the ballots.

In June, after an organized attempt to force hand recounts in the 36th District failed, Miller requested access to all of the county’s mail-in ballots and the envelopes accompanying them. The county denied Miller’s request to view the ballots, saying he could view only the envelopes, and only with voter signatures redacted.

Miller appealed, and the Office of Open Records ruled that the contents of the ballots and envelopes are public under Act 77, the state law governing mail-in ballots.

Miller is now asking a judge to require the county to make the ballots and envelopes available for copying, and to “avail its high-speed scanner for the purpose of making digital copies for Mike, in Mike’s presence.”

In her letter to Miller, Pfursich said the regulations were put in place “for safekeeping of the Pennsylvania Election Code.”

According to the state Election Code, election records “may be inspected and copied by any qualified elector of the county,” though it does not designate the means by which those records can be copied.

Pfursich declined to comment on the lawsuit. Miller did not respond to a request for comment.

After the November general election, LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Tom Lisi inspected the envelopes of hundreds of rejected mail-in ballots. Because the county did not permit him to photograph or copy the envelopes, Lisi spent hours documenting by hand the names of the voters and the reasons their ballots were rejected.

In the summer of 2021, Miller partnered with Audit the Vote PA in an effort to determine whether mail-in votes cast in the 2020 presidential election were valid. That effort resulted in a report alleging a high percentage of mail-in votes were problematic. But an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of the group’s work showed it to be heavily flawed in its methodology.

Miller also spoke at two protests conducted outside state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s home in the wake of the 2020 election. Miller and others rallied in hopes of convincing Cutler, who was then Speaker of the Pennsylvania House, to use his authority to decertify Joe Biden’s narrow win in the election and give the state’s 20 electoral votes to President Donald Trump instead.