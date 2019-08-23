Mike Bromirski, Hempfield's 'Super Nintendo,' enters first full school year as top administrator

Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, greets siblings Annalise Gerz, 10, and Noah Gerz, 9, and checks out the book being read by Noah, as Jude Packard, 9, watches the action at Landisville Intermediate Center as they prepare to enter school for their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, talks with Mirah Kroll, 11, Wilder Long, 11 and Jordyn Gehres, 10, in the 6th grade classroom of Rebecca Siebert at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day of school on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, greets children in the 5th grade classroom of Curt Rogers at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day of school on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, peeks over the shoulders of Mya Singleton, 10, and Spencer Grimm, 10, in the 5th grade classroom of Lauren Miller at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, peeks over the shoulders of Olivia Pillett, 10, and Jayvon Cantave, 10, in the 5th grade classroom of Lauren Miller at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, greets siblings Annalise Gerz, 10, and Noah Gerz, 9, and checks out the book being read by Noah, as Jude Packard, 9, watches the action at Landisville Intermediate Center as they prepare to enter school for their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, talks with Mirah Kroll, 11, Wilder Long, 11 and Jordyn Gehres, 10, in the 6th grade classroom of Rebecca Siebert at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day of school on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, greets children in the 5th grade classroom of Curt Rogers at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day of school on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, peeks over the shoulders of Mya Singleton, 10, and Spencer Grimm, 10, in the 5th grade classroom of Lauren Miller at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, peeks over the shoulders of Olivia Pillett, 10, and Jayvon Cantave, 10, in the 5th grade classroom of Lauren Miller at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Hempfield School District’s superintendent goes by a few names: Mr. Bromirski, Mr. B. and — perhaps his favorite — Super Nintendo.
The name stuck after Mike Bromirski, who officially became superintendent in January upon Chris Adams’ retirement, visited a third-grade class at East Petersburg Elementary School who thought Bromirski’s new title was the same name as the 1990s gaming system.
Those special moments — visiting classrooms, getting to know students on a personal level and working with the adults around them to provide a solid learning experience — are what Bromirski says are the highlights of his day.
So it was fitting Bromirski chose to do just that on the district’s first day of school Thursday. LNP accompanied him on his visit to Landisville Intermediate Center as the 44-year-old kicked off his first official school year as superintendent.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, talks with Mirah Kroll, 11, Wilder Long, 11 and Jordyn Gehres, 10, in the 6th grade classroom of Rebecca Siebert at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day of school on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, greets children in the 5th grade classroom of Curt Rogers at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day of school on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, peeks over the shoulders of Mya Singleton, 10, and Spencer Grimm, 10, in the 5th grade classroom of Lauren Miller at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, peeks over the shoulders of Olivia Pillett, 10, and Jayvon Cantave, 10, in the 5th grade classroom of Lauren Miller at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, greets siblings Annalise Gerz, 10, and Noah Gerz, 9, and checks out the book being read by Noah, as Jude Packard, 9, watches the action at Landisville Intermediate Center as they prepare to enter school for their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, talks with Mirah Kroll, 11, Wilder Long, 11 and Jordyn Gehres, 10, in the 6th grade classroom of Rebecca Siebert at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day of school on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, greets children in the 5th grade classroom of Curt Rogers at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day of school on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, peeks over the shoulders of Mya Singleton, 10, and Spencer Grimm, 10, in the 5th grade classroom of Lauren Miller at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, peeks over the shoulders of Olivia Pillett, 10, and Jayvon Cantave, 10, in the 5th grade classroom of Lauren Miller at Landisville Intermediate Center as they start their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Michael Bromirski, Hempfield Superintendent, greets siblings Annalise Gerz, 10, and Noah Gerz, 9, and checks out the book being read by Noah, as Jude Packard, 9, watches the action at Landisville Intermediate Center as they prepare to enter school for their first day on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
He welcomed students as they hopped off the school bus, chatted with parents dropping kids off and popped into a few classrooms once the school day started.
“Do you know who this is?” one teacher asked her fifth-grade class. Soon after, she whispered: “He’s my boss.”
Bromirski learned about students’ favorite books and movies. One student was a junior Olympic swimmer, he discovered. Another spoke multiple languages.
“Connecting with the students is why we’re here,” Bromirski said as he walked through the halls of the fourth through sixth grade building. “That gives us our positive energy to keep moving and keep doing what we need to do to make sure they have good opportunities.”
Bromirski, whose annual salary is $168,000, has had plenty of opportunities to connect with students during his career — first at Manheim Township, then at Hempfield.
He has 23 years of education experience, 12 of which were at Manheim Township, Hempfield’s neighbor to the east. He’s served as an elementary school teacher, principal, assistant principal and acting superintendent.
Bromirski was an assistant superintendent for three years before taking over as acting superintendent in last fall, when Adams, the former Superintendent, went on medical leave for three months leading to retirement. Bromirski officially replaced Adams in January.
“That to me is one of the special things about Hempfield, that there’s such great pride, not only from the community, but within the staff as a whole for the district,” he said. “And because of that, there’s such a willingness to do what you need to do for our kids in our community.”
Among the current challenges, Bromirski said, is implementing the district’s comprehensive plan, which went into effect in July and includes includes four cogs: curriculum instruction, reducing social and emotional barriers, community engagement and operations and infrastructure.
Bromirski lives in Lititz with his wife, Sarah, and three daughters.
He’s earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary and kindergarten education from Penn State University, a master’s in elementary education from Bloomsburg University, a master’s in business administration from Elizabethtown College and his superintendent’s letter of eligibility from Edinboro University.