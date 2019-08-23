Mike Bromirski, Hempfield's 'Super Nintendo,' enters first full school year as top administrator

Hempfield School District’s superintendent goes by a few names: Mr. Bromirski, Mr. B. and — perhaps his favorite — Super Nintendo.

The name stuck after Mike Bromirski, who officially became superintendent in January upon Chris Adams’ retirement, visited a third-grade class at East Petersburg Elementary School who thought Bromirski’s new title was the same name as the 1990s gaming system.

Those special moments — visiting classrooms, getting to know students on a personal level and working with the adults around them to provide a solid learning experience — are what Bromirski says are the highlights of his day.

So it was fitting Bromirski chose to do just that on the district’s first day of school Thursday. LNP accompanied him on his visit to Landisville Intermediate Center as the 44-year-old kicked off his first official school year as superintendent.

Making connections

REMAINING SCHOOL START DATES Monday: Eastern Lancaster County, Elizabethtown Area (first through 12th grades), Ephrata Area, Lancaster (kindergarten through sixth, seventh and eighth at Martin School, ninth), Manheim Central, Manheim Township (first through 12th), Octorara Area, Solanco. Tuesday: Lancaster (seventh and eighth at Hand, Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland middle schools, 10th through 12th), Lancaster Catholic High School, Manheim Township (kindergarten). Wednesday: Elizabethtown Area (kindergarten). Sept. 4: Warwick (first through 12th). Sept. 5: Warwick (kindergarten).

He welcomed students as they hopped off the school bus, chatted with parents dropping kids off and popped into a few classrooms once the school day started.

“Do you know who this is?” one teacher asked her fifth-grade class. Soon after, she whispered: “He’s my boss.”

Bromirski learned about students’ favorite books and movies. One student was a junior Olympic swimmer, he discovered. Another spoke multiple languages.

“Connecting with the students is why we’re here,” Bromirski said as he walked through the halls of the fourth through sixth grade building. “That gives us our positive energy to keep moving and keep doing what we need to do to make sure they have good opportunities.”

Bromirski, whose annual salary is $168,000, has had plenty of opportunities to connect with students during his career — first at Manheim Township, then at Hempfield.

He has 23 years of education experience, 12 of which were at Manheim Township, Hempfield’s neighbor to the east. He’s served as an elementary school teacher, principal, assistant principal and acting superintendent.

Bromirski was an assistant superintendent for three years before taking over as acting superintendent in last fall, when Adams, the former Superintendent, went on medical leave for three months leading to retirement. Bromirski officially replaced Adams in January.

Team effort

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Among the challenges he’s faced since then: snow days.

“I always love the snow calls,” Bromirski said sarcastically.

He described a snowstorm shortly after he was named acting superintendent in November that caused school buses to get stuck and kids left out in the cold.

Bromirski said that day was challenging, but it reinforced his belief that while he may be the boss, educating — and protecting — kids is a team effort.

“That to me is one of the special things about Hempfield, that there’s such great pride, not only from the community, but within the staff as a whole for the district,” he said. “And because of that, there’s such a willingness to do what you need to do for our kids in our community.”

Among the current challenges, Bromirski said, is implementing the district’s comprehensive plan, which went into effect in July and includes includes four cogs: curriculum instruction, reducing social and emotional barriers, community engagement and operations and infrastructure.

Bromirski lives in Lititz with his wife, Sarah, and three daughters.

He’s earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary and kindergarten education from Penn State University, a master’s in elementary education from Bloomsburg University, a master’s in business administration from Elizabethtown College and his superintendent’s letter of eligibility from Edinboro University.