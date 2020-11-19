A Mifflin man was charged and arrested for stabbing a Lancaster city man Sunday morning at the victim's front door, according to city police.

Albert Alicea-Gonzalez, 38, was arrested Wednesday for the stabbing, which sent the 44-year-old city man to the hospital, according to police.

Officers found the man in his living room bleeding from his hands, face and chest, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The man had to be rushed into emergency surgery from the multiple chest wounds and damage to his aorta -- the body's main artery.

The man was reported to be in stable condition after the surgery, according to police.

He told officers that Alicea-Gonzalez knocked on the door of his High Street home and when he answered, Alicea-Gonzalez began to repeatedly stab him and push his way into the house, according to the affidavit.

Police found a blood-stained knife, about 12 inches long, in the house, police wrote in the affidavit.

Alicea-Gonzalez is charged with felony counts of criminal attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and burglary, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of a crime and two counts of simple assault.

He was arrested at his place of employment in Mountville, police said.

He is in Lancaster County Prison after his bail was denied. He has a preliminary hearing with Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 2.

