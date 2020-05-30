As the owner of four restaurants in Lancaster County, including three of his namesake Mick’s All American Pubs, Mick Owens knows how important seats at the bar are for a restaurant’s bottom line.

Owens estimates an average bar seat in one of his restaurants brings in $450 a week in revenue — about double that of a dining room seat. Losing half or more of those spaces because of physical distancing rules could be devastating.

At Maize Mexican Cantina, Owens’ restaurant in Manheim Township’s Richmond Square, social distancing would allow only 10 patrons at a time at the 24-seat bar.

“The economics of that don’t work,” he said.

So, as restaurants were being forced to shut down in March to slow the spread of COVID-19, Owens began scouring the internet for some kind of partition that could be set up between customers at a bar that would allow them to safely sit next to one another. But his searches for “customer to customer barrier,” “bar barrier” and “bar sneeze guard” all came up empty.

So, he made his own, using two-by-fours, bolts and cheap Plexiglas.

Owens showed the result to his uncle Ned Pelger, an engineer whose firm managed the construction of Rock Lititz. Pelger saw enough merit in his nephew’s prototype to file for a patent and set up a meeting with engineers at Tait, the world’s largest designer and manufacturer of staging for live events, which has been forced to lay off most of its employees.

Looking for work

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We are in the gathering-of-50-people-or-more business, so we suddenly have a lot of time,” said Jim Shumway, a project manager at Tait, who is an expert on performer flying effects, but has lately been overseeing jobs making cashier/sneeze guards, face shields and polling place election barriers.

Shumway said he immediately saw the merits of Owens’ design for a bar barrier, saying it offered the quick setup, ease of use, and elegant design that are hallmarks of Tait’s typical work for elaborate stage shows.

“When we first started I was just hoping they would manufacture them for me,” said Owens, who quickly realized the product had a much wider appeal, and worked with Tait to modify the design.

The result of the partnership is the BarBlock, a clear polycarbonate divider on an aluminum base that can be moved along a bar top to serve as a divider between individuals or small groups.

Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines for restaurants in the “green phase” of reopening in Pennsylvania, the BarBlock would allow customers to sit next to each since the physical distancing guidelines call for at least 6 feet “or physical barriers” between customers.

Al Duncan, CEO of Thomas E. Strauss Inc., said it didn’t take long for him to decide to order eight for his 16-seat bar at Smokehouse BBQ & Brews, the hospitality business’ restaurant at Plain & Fancy Farm near Bird-in-Hand.

“It’s a really neat device because if there’s a party of two you can slide the thing down, it’s adjustable,” he said. “So you’re not losing seats, but you’re giving that physical separation, which I think is what a lot of people are looking for,” Duncan said.