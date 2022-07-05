Michael Lopatic, the Manheim Township man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has died.

Lopatic, 58, died Sunday at Lancaster General Hospital, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not listed, but Lopatic had a number of health issues.

Phone messages left for Lopatic’s family were not immediately returned Tuesday night.

Lopatic was charged with repeatedly punching a police officer in the head outside the Capitol during the riot and ripping the body camera off a second officer and later throwing it away. He was arrested at his home on Feb. 3, 2021, and was held in federal detention until April 26, 2021.

His attorney, Dennis Boyle, said he met with Lopatic about a dozen times.

“He was really a nice guy. He got caught up in something I think he really didn’t understand,” Boyle said Tuesday of the former enlisted Marine.

“We talked a lot about the case and other things. We talked about his religion, his strong pro-life views,” Boyle said.

“We were going to talk to the government about resolving the case this week,” Boyle said.

In June 2021, Boyle told LNP | LancasterOnline that Lopatic was not at the Capitol because of the false stolen election narrative. Instead, he was there to “advance the pro-life cause,” Boyle said.

Lopatic’s Facebook page, no longer publicly available, included many posts noting his opposition to abortion. In one, from Feb. 2, 2021, he posted: “It wasn’t a riot at the capital (sic) it was a Crusade against baby murderers.”

Boyle said he had not discussed the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade with Lopatic.

In the court filing last June, Boyle said Lopatic’s “actions toward the police were motivated by a statement he heard indicating that the police had shot and killed a 16-year-old girl. This statement turned out to be false, but he did not know it at the time.”

The rumor Boyle was apparently referencing could have been inspired by the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, a San Diego woman who was killed by a police officer when climbing through a broken window on a door near the U.S. House Chamber.

Lopatic’s health issues included a benign brain tumor.

While Lopatic was in the Marines, he served as a mortarman in Beirut, Lebanon, his wife, Chinh, Lopatic wrote in a letter seeking his pretrial release in April 2021, and he lost hearing in both ears and has post traumatic stress disorder.

People who knew Lopatic from Historic St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lancaster and wrote on his behalf seeking his release last year described him as a devout, kind and gentle man who taught Sunday school and participated in a marriage strengthening group. He had been married 35 years.

Lopatic’s funeral is scheduled Friday at St. Mary’s, according to his obituary. He will be buried at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.