The artists developing the façade artwork for the new parking garage and public library at Ewell Plaza in downtown Lancaster are hosting two listening sessions to gather public feedback on the project.

Roberto Behar and Rosario Marquardt, of Miami-based R&R Studios, will host the virtual sessions at 11 a.m. May 22 and 6 p.m. May 24. (Register for the May 22 session here and the May 24 session here.)

The sessions will follow the format based on a survey released by Lancaster city in April to gather comments, opinions and inspiration from the community. The survey will remain active through May. 28.

The survey results and listening sessions will be used to inform the design concepts of the façade artwork and future art projects and programming at Ewell Plaza, according to a press release from the city.

In 2019, a group that included April Koppenhaver, founder of Mulberry Art Studios; Moirajeanne Fitzgerald, former owner of the boutique Here to Timbuktu; architect Gene Aleci; and former city mayor Art Morris took the city to court over R&R Studios’ initial design, which envisioned public art in the form of colored aluminum tubing on the building’s façade. In a statutory appeal filed in the Lancaster Court of Common Pleas, the group argued City Council committed “an abuse of discretion” in granting a certificate of appropriateness to the Lancaster Parking Authority project. The group’s appeal was denied on May 3.

Opponents to bringing in an outside firm to design the art for the project criticized the city for not reaching out to local artists and the public during the selection process that led to R&R Studios. Acknowledging the previous lack of outreach, City Council required R&R to incorporate extensive public engagement into its design process.

The city’s Public Art Advisory Board commissioned R&R Studios to develop the design. The firm was paid $15,000 for its design through grant funding secured by the art board. Whether or not R&R’s art is incorporated, the garage facade will cost about $600,000.

The Ewell Plaza project — which will include the 325-spot Christian Street Garage, space that will house the Lancaster Public Library and two retail storefronts, among other features — is expected to be completed in 2022 at a cost of up to $34 million.

Construction delays, mostly the result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, pushed back the estimated completion date by two years.

The project’s price tag increased by about $5 million as a results of bids coming in higher than expected, Larry Cohen, executive director at the Lancaster Parking Authority, told LNP | LancasterOnline in November 2020.