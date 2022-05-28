Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in State College have confirmed that a tornado touched down Friday afternoon near Kirkwood, causing extensive damage to several nearby farms.

A survey team confirmed that an EF1 tornado with estimated windspeeds of around 105 mph briefly touched down at 2:11 p.m. northeast of Kirkwood, meteorologist Steve Travis said Saturday afternoon.

The survey team had not yet determined how long the tornado was on the ground or where its exact starting and ending points were located, Travis said. A more thorough report with more information will be released in the coming days.

A handful of barns and silos along Mapleshade, Rosedale and Highland roads were heavily damaged by the storms, though no injuries were reported. Emergency crews in the area spent hours cleaning debris.

The same team which investigated the tornado near Kirkwood were also surveying other locations outside Lancaster County which may have also been struck by tornadoes during Friday’s storms, Travis said.