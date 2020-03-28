One company made visible effort to let members of the Elizabethtown community know they’e not alone during the coronavirus pandemic.

Messick’s, the farming equipment retailer and service provider, put up an element of its annual Christmas light display on March 13.

Neil Messick, an owner of the company, said his wife, Kristin, suggested he hang one of the lighted displays. They had heard of other community efforts encouraging people to hang up their Christmas lights to spread some much-needed cheer.

“It was easy enough to stick something out on the highway in kind of a visible way in a show of a support to the community and what we’re all going through,” Messick said.

They chose an 8-foot tall display of a blue star. White lights fan out beneath it in the shape of a tree.

“We just kind of thought it was a cool thing to show our support for the community,” Messick said.

He said he hopes Elizabethtown residents will find a little comfort when they see the lights shining.

Messick said the star is “kind of a symbol of hope for Christmastime, and for those that call themselves Christians, but I would say that for now too, right? We're hopeful for our faith. We’re hopeful for when this thing ends, eventually.”

The company has received calls and emails from individuals touched by the display, including a Lancaster General Hospital nurse who passes it daily on her commute from Harrisburg.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Messick’s started its annual Christmas display in 2012, which runs during the month of December and benefits several local charities.

Related articles