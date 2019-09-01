A mentally disabled Lancaster woman has gone missing after walking with relatives in Columbia Saturday night and police are searching for her and asking for the public's help.
Joelys Bulgala, 20, went walking with with several young relatives between 8:50 and 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Manor Street, police reported. The relatives returned a short while later, but Bulgala continued to walk west along Manor's sidewalk. Police took a missing persons report about 10:40 p.m.
Bulgala is reported to be mentally disabled and would talk to anyone, police said; she does not know anyone in Columbia.
She was described as 5 feet one inch tall, 150 pounds, with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She wore glasses, a bright yellow dress, gold shoes and had a pink purse.
Police are asking residents to review any surveillance footage they may have to see if Bulgala is observed on their systems. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-684-7735.