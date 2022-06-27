The parents of Claire Miller, the Manheim Township teenager charged with stabbing her older sister to death last year, each told a Lancaster County judge on Monday that they would like their daughter to eventually return home to them.

“I so don’t want to lose both my daughters,” Mark Miller said Monday during a hearing to determine if Claire Miller’s case should remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court.

Mark Miller said he thought his daughter could contribute to society by telling the story of her struggles with mental illness.

Marie Miller, who goes by Mural, said, “I know Claire did not want to do this. …We lost Helen and I don’t want to lose Claire, too.”

Claire Miller was 14 when she stabbed her 19-year-old sister Helen as her older sister was sleeping on Feb. 22, 2021. She is now 16 and charged with a single count of homicide.

In Pennsylvania, homicide is automatically treated as an adult crime, but a minor defendant can petition to have the case moved to juvenile court, which focuses on rehabilitation and includes supervision until age 21.

A driven student

Claire Miller’s parents testified about their family life, spending significant time on Claire Miller’s mental health struggles, which they said they had not fully understood at the time.

Claire was an A student at Lancaster Country Day School, and co-president of her class in eighth and ninth grade. She pushed herself hard in school, her father said, at times getting upset if she was called to dinner before being able to complete her homework. If a project was due in a month, Claire wanted it done as soon as possible, her father said, adding she didn’t get that trait from him: he is a procrastinator.

Her mother testified that Claire won a school scholarship in 2020 for best exemplifying honesty, respect and responsibility. Once, when Mural Miller was driving a group of kids home and they were talking about how well most did on a math test, Claire said she got a C so a person in the car wouldn’t feel so bad about getting a D. Claire had gotten an A.

Mural Miller told Lancaster County Judge David Workman that Claire put pressure on herself to be perfect at everything, adding she even told Claire’s guidance counselor to tell her to ease up on herself.

And Claire loved her sister Helen, who had cerebral palsy. Though Helen could not walk or talk, she was able to communicate by shaking her head for “no” and making a sound for “yes” and her cognitive functions were high, Mark Miller said. He said his older daughter had a good sense of humor.

Claire helped her parents move Helen and feed her when Helen was home. Mural Miller would take Helen to a special school in Philadelphia on Mondays and Mark Miller would bring her home on Fridays.

Claire would make sure to include Helen when her friends came over. Claire told her parents she wanted Helen to move in with her when she went off to school — something that was not feasible, Mark Miller said.

The whole family would put Helen to bed together and offer a prayer of thanks, ending with “Thank you for the birds that sing.” Mark Miller would then tell Helen, “see you in the morning, sweetie,” and kiss her goodnight.

But Claire was struggling.

Mental health challenges

Her parents testified that Claire was being bullied by a purported friend at school around sixth grade. It was almost as if she was in a controlling relationship, with the student telling Claire she wasn’t able to have other friends and criticizing her clothing, they testified. That ended when the student left Country Day.

And around age 13, Claire began struggling with her gender identity.

She told her father she felt she was meant to be a boy, she told her father, he recounted.

Claire also began cutting herself. Her mother talked to her pediatrician and the school about it, and they went to a counselor several times, but Mural Miller said the counselor told them Claire was doing better than most other clients.

Mural said she figured it was something girls nowadays were doing and she did not want to overreact. And then COVID-19 came, shutting down the option for other counseling.

Claire was also having auditory and visual hallucinations, but neither parent realized at the time how severe, according to their testimony.

Once, Mark Miller thought he heard Claire talking in her bedroom on the phone late at night. He told her to get off the phone. She replied she wasn’t on the phone. Another time, he heard her talking in the house, but no one was there. He asked what was going on. Nothing, she replied, adding she was on the phone. The phone was on the kitchen counter.

According to a psychiatrist who evaluated Claire for the defense and who also testified Monday, Claire told her there was a “boy me and a girl me that were separate from herself and not just her thoughts.”

The female voice told Claire she was no good. It told her to drink her own blood and hurt herself, Dr. Susan Rushing testified. The male voice was kind. Both voices argued.

Sometime after midnight on Feb. 22, 2021 — after the rest of the family had gone to bed — the female voice told Claire to kill herself, Rushing recounted.

Claire got a knife from the kitchen and tried to cut herself on the neck, Rushing said.

Claire then began stabbing at the evil hallucination, Rushing said.

“In her mind, she’s believing she’s stabbing this woman,” defense attorney Robert Beyer asked.

“Yes,” Rushing replied.

Rushing testified that in her assessment, Claire was in psychosis when she stabbed her sister.

“She thought she was stabbing the figure … when she had the sensation of blood on her, that’s what snapped her out of it,” Rush testified.

Claire then called 911 to report she had stabbed her sister and police responded.

Defense experts

Rushing and another psychiatrist, Dr. Aneela Khan, both testified that they diagnosed Claire as having major depressive disorder, anxiety and in active psychosis at the time of the killing and that the illnesses were brought about by the major trauma she had been enduring: gender dysmorphia, the bullying, a friend’s attempted suicide, and the isolation brought on by the pandemic.

Rushing and Kahn both testified that Claire has been responding to treatment and her hallucinations are much better. Both gave her a good prognosis.

But on cross-examination by Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller, they said they could not say for certain what would happen in the future.

Workman asked Rushing why Claire being in psychosis made the case different from another juvenile defendant seeking a transfer. Rushing said it’s because parts of the brain are not fully developed yet.

Testimony from additional defense witnesses is expected to continue Tuesday, including from Country Day staff and and someone from the county’s juvenile probation department. Then the prosecution is expected to put on its mental health experts.