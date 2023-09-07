Local criminal justice reform advocates and a Lancaster city woman are raising alarm over the welfare of a 26-year-old man held in Lancaster County Prison who, they say, has been disciplined for dangerous behaviors while his ongoing mental health problems go unaddressed.

Amanda Brown, of Lancaster city, said her boyfriend, Jamail Robertson, has schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He was arrested April 2 and taken to the prison, where, she said, his mental health continued to deteriorate.

In August, he was placed in the restrictive housing unit, which inmates have nicknamed “The Hole,” and kept there for a month, according to Brown.

Brown said she learned that Robertson was released from the restrictive unit Tuesday, only to be returned within hours following a physical incident with corrections staff that resulted in a Taser and pepper spray being used on Robertson.

In a statement, Lancaster County Prison Warden Cheryl Steberger said she and an investigator reviewed footage of the use-of-force incident. “I am confident it was handled appropriately according to our policy.”

The warden said Robertson left his cell and his housing unit’s common area despite officers instructing him not to do so.

“He refused to return to his cell after multiple requests,” Steberger said. “The inmate’s escalation of the situation led to a confrontation and the use of (pepper) spray. The inmate then attempted to strangle the correctional officer, pinning the officer to a bench and then against a pillar within the housing unit.”

A sergeant responded to the scene and tased Robertson after he failed to let go of the pinned officer, Steberger said.

“As is the case with all use of force incidents, this incident is being reviewed by our investigative team and will be provided to the district attorney’s office for additional review,” Steberger said. “I anticipate charges being filed against the inmate.”

Brown said she has not been able to talk with or visit her boyfriend since he was put in restrictive housing. Brown’s last conversation with Robertson was a month ago, she said, and he was very disoriented, unsure of who he was.

Brown said she grew even more alarmed about three weeks ago, when she said Robertson sent her an envelope in the mail that contained only a plastic bag with human feces in it.

“I wasn’t sure what it was until I actually opened it up,” Brown said. “How could they let him send that through the mail?”

Hospital to prison

Brown said she called the police on April 1 or 2 when Robertson was repeatedly hurting himself.

In Brown’s car, “he was in the front seat burning his skin with a cigarette. I was so scared,” she said. Desperate to get him help, Brown said she called the police in hopes of securing an involuntary emergency psychiatric evaluation.

Lancaster city police would not reveal any details about Robertson’s interaction with police. Brown said she believes the responding officer took him to Lancaster General Hospital for an evaluation.

LNP | LancasterOnline has submitted a records request to Lancaster city police for a copy of Brown’s emergency petition.

On April 2, according to a police complaint, Lancaster city police Officer Eliud Tirado responded to a report of an assault at LGH involving Roberston and a hospital security officer.

According to a police affidavit, Tirado said Robertson punched a hospital security officer “on the back of the head several times” as he fought with security officers. He wrestled one officer to the ground, according to the complaint, causing the officer to fall on his shoulder. The charging documents also said Robertson was 6 feet tall and weighed 165 pounds. The security officer was unable to move his arm above his head due to the injury, according to the complaint.

Roberston is charged with felony aggravated assault over the alleged incident and has been incarcerated at the county prison ever since, unable to post a $100,000 bail, according to court records.

On Wednesday, a local criminal justice reform activist emailed Steberger regarding Robertson. Meg Keller, an organizer with Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System and the Lancaster Bail Fund, asked for a tour of the prison to “make sure the inmates in your facility are being cared for appropriately.”

The warden denied the request and referred questions about Robertson to the county solicitor.

Mental health challenge

Lancaster County employs a third-party vendor, Harrisburg-based PrimeCare Medical, for medical care inside the prison.

As part of the prison’s intake process for inmates, PrimeCare staff rate their mental health status. According to PrimeCare data from July, 38% of inmates were undergoing treatment for mental illness or a had history of suicide attempts or psychiatric hospitalization. Another 8% of inmates received a more serious classification: They were diagnosed with a serious mental illness or exhibited significant behavioral concerns.

PrimeCare executives submitted testimony a year ago to the state Behavioral Health Commission for Adult Mental Health about mental health care in jails and prisons.

Chief Medical Officer Pamela Rollings-Mazza and CEO Thomas Weber testified to the growing responsibility of prisons to care for mentally ill people.

“We receive many patients that arresting authorities recognize should not be in a jail setting but have nowhere else to take them,” the two executives said. “We also receive patients as a result of actions that are directly related to their mental illness. … An individual who goes to an emergency department for chest pains would never be sent to county jail for having a heart attack. However, someone in crisis who goes to an emergency department and makes threatening gestures can find themselves behind bars.”