You can’t get much more festive than Lancaster city was Friday night.

Kicking off the evening was a joyous ceremony in Penn Square marking the sixth night of Hanukkah filled with singing, reflection and the lighting of the sixth candle on the city’s menorah. Then, the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting, coupled with live music and a visit from Santa Claus, was held just a few feet away.

“I am so excited to see everyone!” Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace shouted into a microphone Friday night into a crowd of hundreds packed onto the streets waiting to see the annual Christmas tree lighting, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19. “I missed you so much last year!”

The scene Friday night was similar to the pre-pandemic experience: Children sat atop their parents’ shoulders, waving at Santa as he ascended to a lower rooftop of the Lancaster Marriott, dropping candy to giddy kids and adults alike below. Attendees danced to “Jingle Bells” and other holiday hits played by a DJ and groups like the Crispus Attucks Drum Line, PA Mambo and Big Boy Brass. Even after the tree was lit, shortly before 7 p.m., the party continued.

“It was beautiful,” Allison Douglas-Snyder, of Lancaster, said. “We missed it last year, so it was really fun to be back this year.”

A shy, 4-year-old Lou sitting on Matt Douglas-Snyder’s shoulders nodded softly when asked if he enjoyed the lighting and seeing Santa.

Missing this year was the longstanding tradition of Tuba Christmas, but that didn’t appear to dampen the spirit.

“It’s more upbeat. It’s great,” Bill Kling, of Lancaster, said. “It’s really nice. It’s nice to be able to be with my grandson and my family.”

Every year, Caitlin Sutjak and her family go out to dinner in the city and attend the tree lighting afterward. Sutjak, of East Petersburg, said they were late to the actual tree lighting Friday, but the festivities were still special.

“It’s extra special this year,” she said, adding that it’s nice returning to the tradition after last year’s cancellation. The kids, who every year look forward to seeing the lights, Santa and the city’s police horses, have been asking for it, she said. “They call it a Christmas party.”

Menorah lighting

Earlier in the day, Shaarai Shomayim Rabbi Jack Paskoff led the sixth night of lighting the city’s menorah. Amid a week of uncertainty following the damaging of the menorah on Saturday night — now ruled accidental after police said they initially suspected it was vandalized — Paskoff told LNP | LancasterOnline he was grateful to be celebrating Friday.

“More than anything, it’s a feeling of tremendous gratitude,” Paskoff said.

In his remarks prior to the lighting, Paskoff shared eight lessons of the past week. Among them: Celebrate diversity; be led by spirit, not power; and to be silent regarding antisemitic acts is to be complicit.

Attending Friday’s ceremony were Sorace as well as U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker.

After the lighting, the dozens in attendance sang songs, including one Paskoff said everyone should know from grade school: “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel.”

Stacey Huber, a congregant of Paskoff’s congregation who attended the ceremony, said it was “really awesome” to be part of a new tradition in Lancaster, and she hopes it will help foster and build up the community.

James Baumgartner, of Manor Township, said he’s been pleased with the amount of crowds they’ve had at the lightings.

“It just reinforced in me the knowledge that this community is diverse,” he said. “It’s gratifying to know that that’s the case, and there’s support for our minority.”