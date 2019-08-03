A new nonprofit called Furnace Hills Retreat has purchased 164 acres of the Girl Scouts camp known as Camp Furnace Hills in northern Lancaster County.

The property, which included the 72-year-old Scout camp’s dining hall, swimming pool and cabins, sold for $1.2 million, court records show.

A separate 62 acres of the camp, including historic Foxfire House and barn, will be available for Girl Scout use, said Amy Mountain, spokeswoman for Girls Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania.

Furnace Hills Retreat was incorporated as a nonprofit earlier this year, according to Lancaster Law Review, and a loan for the purchase was provided by Anabaptist Financial of New Columbia, Union County, which serves members of conservative and Old Order Mennonite churches.

A mortgage document lists the nonprofit’s officers as Daryl Brubaker, chairman, and Dale Martin, secretary, and provides a Reinholds address. Phone messages LNP left for that address were not returned.

Details about Furnace Hills Retreat’s plans for the logged, 164-acre property purchased in May were not available.

“I’m happy to hear that another organization is going to use this camp and it’s not totally being torn down, but I don’t know that it’s going to be helpful to the girls,” said Candi Dirian, who led Friends of Camp Furnace Hills in a failed effort to save the camp for Scouts and other youth groups.

The history

Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania, the governing council for Girl Scouts in 30 counties, including Lancaster, closed the camp after it sustained heavy wind damage during a February 2017 storm.

The council had much of the camp logged last summer before putting it on the market in January, asking nearly $1.5 million. The council cited declining membership and revenue in deciding to sell the camp.

Most of the property, north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, is in Clay Township, but 15% is in West Cocalico Township, according to the deed.

Furnace Hills Retreat plans to sell a 7-acre tract of its newly acquired property to a Gordonville couple, according to a Clay Township zoning hearing notice.