On Friday, Mennonite Home Communities reported five more positive COVID-19 tests, raising its total to 31 cases across various residents and staff so far.

A post on the nonprofit's website said one of the new positives was a skilled nursing resident, and the other four were staffers — two in non-clinical roles and two in clinical roles.

It also said that on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health "and leading nursing home and hospital associations conducted an onsite assessment and validated our infection prevention processes and control measures to limit the spread of exposure within our facility."

"On a daily basis, our team has been working closely with our medical director who is consulting with experts in infectious disease to confirm that we are doing all that we can," it said, noting that it's consulting a public health specialist with the department's bureau of epidemiology.

None of the five new cases were among residents and staff in personal care or at Woodcrest Villa, according to the statement.

The home also said

"in the last two days no new COVID-19 tests have been sent out for either personal care or skilled nursing residents."

Two employees who previously tested positive for COVID-19 have made full recoveries and have returned to work, and third will do the same Monday.

12 staffers tested negative.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles