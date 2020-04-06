A week and a half after it first reported a COVID-19 case, one Lancaster County continuing care retirement community now says it has four deaths attributed to the virus, and its tally of cases among residents and staff stands at 37.

Mennonite Home Communities is posting daily COVID-19 updates on its website, where on March 26 it reported the first two cases.

The latest entry was Sunday and notes the four deaths and the six latest positive tests, of which four were in staffers and one each was in a personal care and a skilled nursing resident.

The post says the Manheim Township nonprofit is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, "leading nursing home and hospital associations, a public health specialist with the DOH Bureau of Epidemiology, and local and state health departments, and medical experts to manage the spread of exposure."

The post also says there are no new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents at Woodcrest Villa; no new tests were sent out Sunday for skilled nursing or personal care residents; there was just one pending test in skilled nursing and none in personal care; and the four staff members whose positive tests were reported Sunday "have all been self-isolating since they developed symptoms."

Nine other senior living communities or nursing homes in Lancaster County have reported at least one case in a resident or staff member.