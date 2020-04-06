Four Lancaster County senior living communities or nursing homes have each reported at least one additional COVID-19 cases among their residents or staff, and one has reported its first three cases.

The four that previously reported cases are Mennonite Home Communities, Pleasant View Communities, Willow Valley Communities and Brethren Village. The one reporting its first cases is Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community.

A running list of all the cases reported in residents or staff at 11 senior living communities or nursing homes in Lancaster County is here.

Mennonite Home Communities

Mennonite Home Communities reported Sunday that it had four COVID-19 deaths and six new positive tests, and Monday that it had two more deaths at Mennonite Home and five new positive cases. Its reported totals stand at 42 cases and six deaths.

One of the six residents who died was not tested for COVID-19 but was presumed to have it, according to the home.

Of the new cases reported Sunday and Monday, it said nine were staffers — eight at Mennonite Home, one at Woodcrest Villa — and two were Mennonite Home residents, one each in personal care and skilled nursing.

The home reported its first case March 26 and is posting daily updates.

It reports that the Manheim Township nonprofit is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, "leading nursing home and hospital associations, a public health specialist with the DOH Bureau of Epidemiology, and local and state health departments, and medical experts to manage the spread of exposure."

Pleasant View Communities

In its first update in a week, Pleasant View Communities reported Monday that 18 residents and seven staffers have tested positive.

The nonprofit reported six residents have recovered, 10 are in its skilled nursing facility and two are in its personal care unit. Three staffers have recovered and "are able to return to work," it reported, and four remain in their homes.

"All people who have come into contact with these employees have been notified," it said.

The report also addressed how the home is working to keep the virus from spreading, including staff who wear "full protective equipment" and are "restricted to only that unit."

Willow Valley Communities

Willow Valley Communities reported Friday that a staffer at The Glen "who has been self-isolating at home this entire week" tested positive, and Monday that a staffer "in a non-caregiving role at Lakeside" who most recently worked March 31 tested positive.

The nonprofit previously reported that two independent living residents, a married couple in Spring Run, had tested positive and have been isolating in their residence.

The nonprofit's report details ways it's working to fight the virus, including contacting every person the affected residents and staff had contact with.

Brethren Village

Brethren Village announced Monday that two more staffers had tested positive, one a CNA in skilled nursing and one in an administrative role. They have been home since April 2 and 1, respectively, according to the nonprofit.

Brethren Village previously reported that one administrative staffer and three residents in The Courtyards memory support tested positive, and one of the residents died.

Its reports say symptoms "continue to be monitored of both residents and team members to ensure all necessary precautions are taken."

Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community

Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community confirmed to LNP|LancasterOnline Monday that three residents of the nonprofit nursing home had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"We will continue to follow the CDC guidelines and do everything we can to prevent the spread," said administrator Michele Tornabe.