Mennonite Home Communities reported an additional 15 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the home's total to 26 cases.

Twelve of the new cases are residents — 11 within community's Skilled Nursing facility and one at Woodcrest Villa, who has since been transferred to Mennonite Home, the home said in an online statement.

Two Woodcrest Villa staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as one Mennonite Home staff member.

No new cases have been reported at the home's Personal Care facility, the statement said.

According to the online statement, "a coalition of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and leading nursing home and hospital associations conducted an onsite assessment and validated our infection prevention processes and control measures to limit the spread of exposure within our facility."

Mennonite Home Communities said it is working with a public health specialist with the Department of Health Bureau of Epidemiology.