Mennonite Home Communities reported an additional three positive COVID-19 tests Saturday — raising the home's confirmed cases to seven.

Those confirmed positive for COVID-19 include two residents at Woodcrest Villa and three residents at Mennonite Home, as well as two staff members, according to an online statement from Mennonite Home Communities, which is based at 1520 Harrisburg Pike in Manheim Township.

Of its seven cases, Mennonite Home Communities said one resident was hospitalized, two remained isolated at the facility and one staff member has been self-isolating for the past nine days. Details of the three other cases were not disclosed in the online statement.

In an email to LNP | LancasterOnline Friday, the home said the individuals had been placed in isolation per CDC guidelines, and the home is "taking every possible step to limit future exposure," following recommendations of state, federal and Medicare health authorities, and monitoring residents and staff.

"We will continue to restrict visitation to the facility, and aggressively screen staff and other essential personnel for any signs of exposure before and after each shift. We will also continue to limit the contact of necessary care personnel to specialized areas within the facility and continue our heightened hygiene practices," it said.

