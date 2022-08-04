Manheim Township-based Mennonite Disaster Service is preparing to help people in eastern Kentucky impacted after torrential rains on July 28 led to historic flash floods and mudslides.

“They are still doing search and rescue in Kentucky, so we are staying out of their way while they do that,” said Jesse Huxman, communication manager for the volunteer network of churches that assists disaster survivors in the United States and Canada. “We are hoping to send a response team as early as this weekend or next week to determine the extent of the damage, type of work needed, immediate needs and long-term recovery projects.”

Once MDS’ assessment is done, it will send volunteer workers to provide direct assistance.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday the statewide death toll was 37, according to the Associated Press. The media outlet also reported more than 1,300 people had been rescued, crews were still trying to reach people cut off by floods or mudslides, and more than 400 National Guard personnel had been deployed across the disaster area delivering water and other relief.

Rising heat and humidity Wednesday created another challenge for first responders and those without electricity. AccuWeather issued a heat advisory for many of the hard-hit areas, stating “hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness to occur.”

“Extreme heat, extreme humidity, that’s stressful in itself,” Perry County, Kentucky, emergency management director Jerry Stacy told the Associated Press on Wednesday.

Huxman said MDS volunteers would help with the removal of debris, repairing or rebuilding houses to get people back into their homes.

“At this point we are taking names of people who want to sign up to be a volunteer,” Huxman said.

MDS is also accepting financial donations by mail or at MDS.org, where people also can sign up to volunteer. Its mailing address is MDS, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Donations also can be made by calling 1-800-241-8111. MDS does not accept or distribute donations of material goods.

“We are not looking for clothing, furniture and things like that,” Huxman said. “We provide volunteers to help with the work that needs to be done so 100% of the money donated is used to repair homes and support volunteers.”

Huxman said that no construction experience or skill is required to help.

“That’s not a deterrent. We have crew leaders that can show you what to do. We also need people who can pick up things to be removed, getting buckets of mud out of basements or prepare meals, we need cooks,” he said. “You do not need to have carpentry or construction skills. We just want someone with a servant attitude to do what is needed and help in the recovery process.”

The American Red Cross is also offering relief efforts in Kentucky by proving shelter, meals, and emotional support, while also replacing medications and critical medical equipment. To donate, visit redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS.