A group of volunteers working with Manheim Township-based Mennonite Disaster Service arrived Sunday in eastern Kentucky to help with recovery efforts in the area after torrential rains in July led to flash floods that killed 39 people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings.

A group of 10 volunteers from Lancaster are on the ground removing debris so repair work can begin in the homes of families displaced by the flooding.

“We are working closely with partners like local churches and nonprofit organizations there to determine the location where our help is needed the most and where MDS volunteers will be assisting with recovery efforts,” said MDS executive director Kevin King.

Another group of approximately 12 volunteers is expected to travel to Kentucky this weekend.

King was in Hindman, Kentucky, last week to do an assessment of the situation there.

“There is a huge need and it’s going to be a long road to recovery,” King said. “They’ve had flooding before but never anything like this. This flood wiped down the infrastructure. It happened at night when people were home and the waters rose so fast that they didn’t really have time to get the things that were important to them. They had about 20 minutes to move to higher ground,” King said.

King spoke of sewer overflows, decomposing cattle and other animal remains, no utility service and the overwhelming number of houses that need to be repaired.

“The devastation is incredible, but we have to start somewhere,” he said.

Their first job, according to King, will be a mobile home in Hindman, a town of fewer than 800 in the southeast part of the state. The owners of the mobile home, Ralph Wicker, who is a self-employed cabinet maker, and his wife, Kayla, were at home with their seven children when the water started to rise inside the home.

The Wickers swam out of the mobile home, climbed to the top of its roof and waited there for seven hours, covering themselves with a tarp, until the waters receded.

Currently, the volunteers are removing debris and assessing what will be needed to aid the Wicker family.

MDS’ efforts will go far beyond one family, however.

A trailer full of supplies like mops, tools and equipment will be driven down to Kentucky as part of the recovery effort.

Meanwhile, King said, MDS will be sending groups of eight to 12 volunteers for a week at a time to help get debris out of homes so tractors can haul it away.

“Getting to building supplies has been difficult because the warehouses containing supplies have also sustained damage,” he said.

The MDS crews will be based at a local church that was not flooded. The location will serve as their supply center for meals and personal goods.

“We cover the cost of materials through the donations we receive. That is why cash donation is the best option in times of disaster. We can buy what we need there and help rebuild the towns,” King said.

After the initial recovery work is done, King hopes to find volunteers who could spend three to eight weeks or longer in Kentucky.

People interested in helping people specifically affected by the recent floods, can donate or sign up to volunteer at MDS.org.

MDS’ roots go back to the 1950s. In 1993, MDS became a non-profit standalone organization, moving out from under the umbrella of the Mennonite Central Committee.

MDS “is a volunteer network of Anabaptist churches that responds in Christian love to those affected by disasters in Canada and the United States,” according to its website.