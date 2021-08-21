Relief from Lancaster County for the victims of the powerful earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti on Aug. 14, followed by heavy rain from tropical storm Grace just days after, is on the way.

The Mennonite Central Committee is rolling out its relief efforts in Haiti with the help of long-standing partners on the ground there, assessing the situation to provide aid where it’s needed most.

“We know the situation in Haiti is very chaotic. Communication and access to the disaster area is currently difficult,” MCC East Coast communications and donor relations associate Laura Pauls-Thomas said.

The earthquake injured more than 12,000 people and killed more than 2,000. However, that number, officials say, is expected to rise.

“We sent a container of material aid that will arrive the first week of September but we already have prepositioned materials in Haiti, which can be used right away,” Pauls-Thomas said.

Some of the prepositioned items already available for distribution include canned meat, comforters and relief kits.

The MCC’s resource center at 517 W. Trout Run Road in Ephrata is where all resources are processed for use both domestically and internationally.

“What we send from Ephrata are material resource items,” Pauls-Thomas said.

One of their most essential needs, she said, are relief kits, which include hygiene supplies, such as soap, tooth brushes, laundry detergent and towels that are then packed in 5-gallon buckets. For a complete list of relief kits items, visit mcc.org/kits.

Pauls-Thomas said MCC is waiting on the assessment of its partners in Haiti before the organization makes plans to send more shipments there.

Meanwhile, financial donations can be made online at mcc.org/Haiti-earthquake. People can also mail a check to MCC, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501, or donate by phone by calling toll free 1-888-563-4676.

“We also welcome individuals or groups who would like to volunteer at our material resources center. We need volunteers of all ages, skills and abilities to help us prepare materials that can be sent out to Haiti,” Pauls-Thomas said.

Considered the poorest nation in the Americas, Haiti has experienced several natural disasters in recent decades.

An earthquake in 2010 killed more than 200,000 people and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and the economy, displacing over 1 million people.

In 2016, Hurricane Matthew slammed Haiti, killing more than 600 people, destroying the infrastructure, agricultural crops and ecosystems, and forcing more than 175,000 people to seek refuge in shelters.