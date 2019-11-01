A Mennonite-related nonprofit plans to operate a retreat center for troubled boys at a former Girl Scout camp in northern Lancaster County.

The group, Furnace Hills Retreat, bought the logged, 164-acre property in May for $1.2 million, court records show. The property includes the dining hall, swimming pool and cabins of the former Camp Furnace Hills, which closed in 2017.

Details of the scale of the retreat center were not available, and a contact for the nonprofit did not return calls from LNP.

A Clay Township official said no new buildings are planned but did not know how many boys would be at the retreat center at one time. Existing buildings will be modified and reused.

The retreat organization will go before Clay Township’s zoning hearing board at 7 p.m. Thursday to request a special exception to operate the retreat in the township’s forest recreation zone.

About 15% of the property is in West Cocalico Township. The retreat has not yet filed for zoning approval in West Cocalico, a township official said.

