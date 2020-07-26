Two men who escaped a prison in Virginia and passed through Lancaster two weeks ago were caught in Michigan on Saturday, officials said.

Rashad Williams, 18, and Jabar Ali Taylor, 20, were taken into custody at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan, by the Grand Rapids Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The two men stayed at Homewood Suites by Hilton on Granite Run in Manheim Township the week of July 13 after escaping a Virginia jail, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said. Surveillance footage captured the two men at a Turkey Hill on Granite Run Drive and Manheim Pike, the district attorney’s office said.

The men fled the jail after assaulting a correctional officer and climbing through a hole that was cut in a perimeter fence. Federal officials said the men then escaped in a getaway vehicle staged outside the detention center.

Williams was serving a sentence for malicious wounding and robbery, while Taylor was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder, officials said.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said July 18 that the men were "dangerous fugitives" and people should not attempt to confront the men.