People have been trying to lure children into vehicles in Columbia, according to police.

Columbia Borough police said that on two separate occasions, children were followed and the drivers tried to get the kids into the car.

The first incident happened on Monday, May 11, in the 800 block of Blunston Street, police said.

A man wearing a full-faced skull mask driving an older red Honda Civic with black writing on the back repeatedly asked a child if he wanted candy and said that the child should get into the car, police said.

The car followed the child to his house in the 800 block of Houston Street, police said. The car then drove onto 9th Street toward Lancaster Avenue.

Two days later, a man driving a black sedan repeatedly drove past two young girls around 6 or 7 p.m., police said.

The car drove past them "several times" around the area of Taylor School, police said.

While the girls were walking home, the man in the car asked them if they wanted a ride, the girls told police.

The girls saw the car multiple times between their house and the 400 block of Manor Street, police said.

Anyone who has a child that reported something similar recently or anyone who has information on the possible drivers to call police at 717-684-7735.

