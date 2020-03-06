Four Philadelphia-area men were charged for burglarizing a Green Dragon vendor's stand in September, stealing approximately $21,000 worth of merchandise, Ephrata police said.

Police said they were alerted by a towing company that a box truck was stuck in the mud at Green Dragon on Sept. 15.

Following an investigation, police said the four men forced their way into the stand at Green Dragon, removed approximately 40 boxes of merchandise and put them outside the building to be loaded into a box truck.

The box truck became stuck in the mud when they moved to load it up, police said, and one of the men called a towing company.

The other three ran from the scene, according to police.

Police said they identified the four men using surveillance footage, interviewing acquaintances and search warrants.

On Sept. 30, the original vendor called police and said he found a majority of his property at a stand in a Philadelphia flea market and two of the people at the stand were two of the men police said were seen on surveillance footage.

Police charged Preston Henley, 51, of Upper Darby; Mahdi Jackson, 22, of Philadelphia; Ibm-Ameen Abdullah, 24, of Upper Darby; and Darryle McNeil Jr., 22, of Philadelphia. They're all charged with burglary.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Henley is currently in prison on other charges, police said, and Abdullah and Jackson posted bail.

Police said there is still an active arrest warrant for McNeil.

For more Lancaster County Crime news: