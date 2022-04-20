Police in Ephrata are looking for two men they say stole tens of thousands of dollars from skill machines inside a convenience store.

The theft reportedly took place in the Ephrata Food Mart convenience store on April 9 and April 11. The men manipulated the machines using a key or some other device, police said.

The men were able to get away with approximately $17,000, police said.

The men were last seen driving in a red Toyota Camry and a white Honda sedan. Police have also provided surveillance photos of the men.

Police ask anyone with information to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at this link.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous, and information and leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.