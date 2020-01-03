Two Lancaster city men will spend more than a decade in prison for their roles in shooting a man during an October 2018 robbery in which the victim lost half his blood after being shot in the stomach, according the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro sentenced Clifton K. Hunter to 27 1/2 to 67 years in prison and Jovar J. Jackson to 13 to 26 years in prison on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

The men, both 25, were convicted Oct. 16, 2019 — a year to the day of the shooting after a week-long trial. Hunter was convicted of attempted murder, multiple counts of robbery and conspiracy and illegal possession of a firearm and Jackson was convicted of multiple counts of robbery and conspiracy.

According to testimony, Jackson demanded money and drugs from people at a house on South Lime Street near East King Street, the prosecutor's office said. The man who was shot was on a phone and told to hang up; when he didn't, Hunter shot him in the stomach, according to testimony.

He lost half of his blood volume and had three sections of his intestines removed in surgeries and would not have survived without immediate surgery, according to testimony.

At sentencing, Jackson asked for a second chance, but Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa said he's been given chances, and has only escalated his criminal behavior.

Jackson also lamented being away from his family, but Ponessa noted he said nothing about shooting the man.

Totaro called Hunter a danger to society with no intention of rehabilitation, the prosecutor's office said.

A third defendant, Jamel Nesmith, 24, of Manheim Township, testified at trial that he was unaware of the robbery plan and is awaiting trial on conspiracy charges of robbery, attempted homicide and aggravated assault, the prosecutor's office said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: