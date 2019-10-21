Two men remain hospitalized with serious injuries Monday morning following Saturday evening stabbings in East Earl Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
One of the men is 28-year-old Gregory B. Hall Jr., who faces charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault for the incident prosectors said happened about 8 p.m. at an apartment at 1049 Main St., East Earl.
The other is a man Hall is accused of stabbing.
A woman Hall is also accused of stabbing was treated at a hospital and released, and four children who were in the apartment at the time were not physically harmed, according to East Earl Police Chief Kevin C. McCarthy Sr.
According to prosecutors, Hall stabbed the woman and man, then himself, before briefly barricading himself in his apartment with the children.
East Earl Officer Gary Sensenig arrived within seconds of a 911 dispatch, according to the prosecutor's office, and saw the victims and Hall outside. Hall returned inside and locked himself in a bathroom, prosecutors said.
Sensenig forced his way inside, yelled for Hall, then disarmed Hall and handcuffed him and got the children safely outside safely, according to the district attorney's office.
"I cannot stress enough the exemplary actions of Officer Sensenig," said Brett Hambright, spokesman for the district attorney's office. "This was a chaotic and dangerous scene he encountered — reaching the home seconds after the 911 dispatch. Yet, his actions were calm, collected and potentially saved lives. It really is a reminder of the commitment to duty exhibited by police officers working on the front lines to keep our communities safe."
Investigation continues, Hambright said.